Harris County, TX

Texas mother stabbed 5-year-old daughter to death at park, authorities say

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
A Texas mother has been arrested for the death of her 5-year-old daughter who was allegedly cut and stabbed at a park.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Melissa White Towne's child was brought into an emergency room partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags inside Towne's vehicle.

"The child was unresponsive," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "The child had what appeared to be a laceration and possible ligature marks on the child's neck."

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

"Towne admitted to killing her daughter," said Gonzalez.

The sheriff's office said it accepted a charge of capital murder against Towne and she was booked into Harris County Jail.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

