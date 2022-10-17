Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US
It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months
(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
Albia Newspapers
Debate: Reynolds highlights tax cuts, DeJear calls for investing in schools
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, and Democrat Deidre DeJear participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate Oct. 17, 2022, at Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) In their only televised debate, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her record of managing the state budget as Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear called for more investments to address Iowa’s problems.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Iowa data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
kiwaradio.com
Report Suggests $900 Million In ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
Statewide Iowa — A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. Finn says some workers are...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
