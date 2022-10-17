ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
The reasons for rising farmland prices

IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US

It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Iowa DOT Gearing Up For Winter Months

(Ames, IA) — With winter weather just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding Iowans to prepare for the winter months. The DOT is encouraging people to start winterizing vehicles, make a car winter emergency kit, watch for road condition updates, and wear a seatbelt. The DOT is gearing up by stocking up on salt, preparing over a thousand full-time employees, and is in the process of hiring 633 more temporary positions.
Debate: Reynolds highlights tax cuts, DeJear calls for investing in schools

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, and Democrat Deidre DeJear participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate Oct. 17, 2022, at Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) In their only televised debate, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her record of managing the state budget as Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear called for more investments to address Iowa’s problems.
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
