Bingham County, ID

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Sayer, Warren

Warren Robert Sayer, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Warren was born June 30, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Henry Sayer and Ora Hodge Sayer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Air Force. On May 23, 1959, he married Mona Rae Jones in Pocatello, Idaho. Warren and Mona made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Warren worked as a real estate broker. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and collecting coins. Warren is survived by his children, Brad (Lori) Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID, Brian (Iryna) Sayer of Sandy, UT, Robyn (Blair) Park of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Gary Sayer, Ron Sayer, Dick Sayer, Warren Sayer, and Terry Sayer, and half-brothers, Hodge Ellison and Max Ellison. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jon Wood officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Warren 6/30/1937 - 10/21/2022Sayer.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Power restored

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police dispatch says a transformer blew near the Ada County Courthouse. 1,500 were without power.
BOISE, ID
Alligator recovered in New Plymouth by Idaho Fish and Game

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
BOISE, ID
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Jeanty, Dalmas help Boise St. hold off Air Force, 19-14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Ashton Jeanty scored on a 1-yard run and Jonah Dalmas kicked four field goals Saturday night to help Boise State beat Air Force 19-14. Jeanty's TD capped a 13-play, 63-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock and opened the scoring with 5:14 left in the first quarter. Dalmas kicked field goals of 42 yards about 3 minutes later and 29 yards early in the second quarter before his 51-yarder gave Boise State (5-2, 4-0 Mountain West) a 16-0 lead with 9 minutes to go in the first half.
BOISE, ID
Blackfoot to retire players’ numbers Friday night

Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night. The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby shuts out Madison in regular-season finale

The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated. In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.
RIGBY, ID
Skyline outlasts Shelley to win district title

In a district where nothing has been easy to call all season, Friday night’s 4A District 6 regular season finale between Skyline and Shelley had more than just a district championship on the line. For the host Grizzlies a playoff spot was secured regardless of the evening’s outcome. But...
SHELLEY, ID
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls into playoffs unbeaten

ST.ANTHONY- As the regular season came to a close Friday night, playoff seeding is critical and winning the conference will give the South Fremont Cougars or the Sugar-Salem Diggers a big advantage going into the playoffs. The Diggers brought their balanced attack to St. Anthony as they beat the South Fremont Cougars 47-19.
