Fort Worth, TX

tcu360.com

‘The shoulders of giants’: Former Chancellor Bill Tucker dead at 90

A serious student of TCU history, former chancellor William Edward “Bill” Tucker loved to recount stories of how the university weathered storms of adversity during World Wars I, II and the depression. “In particular, he loved to talk about the faculty and administrators who had made a difference...
FORT WORTH, TX
Wichita Eagle

TCU Football Week 8 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas State Wildcats

Your TCU Horned Frogs are 6-0 for the first time since 2017. Three back-to-back wins defied odds and expectations en route to a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll. But there's no time to rest as TCU hosts a fiery Kansas State Wildcats team in Week 8. Kansas State (5-1,...
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 8

Below will be recaps of some of the biggest games from Week 8 featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. Duncanville (6-0, 4-0), the highest-ranked DFW-area team in 6A, showed why they are so highly ranked with a convincing victory over previously undefeated Mansfield in a District 11-6A showdown.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school

DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
aisd.net

Arlington ISD launching two new P-TECHs in the fall

New P-TECH programs at Sam Houston and Seguin high schools. Starting in the fall of 2023, the Arlington ISD will have four P-TECH offerings for high school students to choose from. The offerings aren’t just picked at random either. P-TECH, which is short for Pathways in Technology Early College...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX

