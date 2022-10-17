Read full article on original website
tcu360.com
‘The shoulders of giants’: Former Chancellor Bill Tucker dead at 90
A serious student of TCU history, former chancellor William Edward “Bill” Tucker loved to recount stories of how the university weathered storms of adversity during World Wars I, II and the depression. “In particular, he loved to talk about the faculty and administrators who had made a difference...
Wichita Eagle
TCU Football Week 8 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas State Wildcats
Your TCU Horned Frogs are 6-0 for the first time since 2017. Three back-to-back wins defied odds and expectations en route to a top-10 ranking in the AP Poll. But there's no time to rest as TCU hosts a fiery Kansas State Wildcats team in Week 8. Kansas State (5-1,...
KBTX.com
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 8
Below will be recaps of some of the biggest games from Week 8 featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. Duncanville (6-0, 4-0), the highest-ranked DFW-area team in 6A, showed why they are so highly ranked with a convincing victory over previously undefeated Mansfield in a District 11-6A showdown.
fox4news.com
WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school
DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Harrold.
fortworthinc.com
Mattie Parker, Andre Agassi Formally Open Rocketship Texas' Dennis Dunkins Elementary
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Tuesday was joined by tennis champion Andre Agassi, community leaders, and local dignitaries to formally open the Rocketship Public Schools Texas Dennis Dunkins Elementary, a charter school campus serving students in the Stop Six neighborhood. The 46,000-square-foot campus serves 350 students in pre-kindergarten to...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
aisd.net
Arlington ISD launching two new P-TECHs in the fall
New P-TECH programs at Sam Houston and Seguin high schools. Starting in the fall of 2023, the Arlington ISD will have four P-TECH offerings for high school students to choose from. The offerings aren’t just picked at random either. P-TECH, which is short for Pathways in Technology Early College...
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Dallas Observer
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
