Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Can Eagles remain undefeated? A look at the remaining schedule and who could trip them up
PHILADELPHIA − It seems almost preposterous that the Eagles could win all 17 of their regular season games. But the Eagles have won their first six games after beating the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday night, and the schedule gets easier over the next three games. Still, there are 11 games remaining,...
Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens
That seems to be a possibility. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Ravens seem to be...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday. Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox hadthree catches,...
Should the Jaguars Get In on the Panthers’ Fire Sale After Matt Rhule’s Firing?
Seemingly every season and offseason, one team accepts defeat enough to the extent that they start believing the mantra of "everything must go." The Jaguars were that team after the 2019 season. Now, that team is the Carolina Panthers, who are seemingly open for business following the firing of Matt Rhule last week. Carolina has already traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare to hit the reset button and begin their rebuild.
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall. He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Chiefs are getting played differently without Tyreek Hill — whether it’s working or not
Last season, a central storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs was quarterback Patrick Mahomes adjusting to two-deep-safety defensive looks. The thought process behind that wasn’t complicated: The Chiefs had proven they could chuck the ball deep to receiver Tyreek Hill, so it made more sense for defenses to force Mahomes into shorter throws while hoping — somewhere along the line — Kansas City might make a mistake on a long drive.
Sirmons Look Happy Being Part of the Same Team for the First Time
In the middle of a long-winding college football coaching career, Peter Sirmon spent a year each as an assistant for Mississippi State and Louisville. At the time, he maintained the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he played his NFL football. Similar to the military, Sirmon and his wife and...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Doesn't Win, Ends Eagles' Streak of Player of Week Honors
The safety was certainly deserving of making it six straight weeks an Eagles player picked up an award, but Seattle's Tariq Woolen won instead
Big 12 hoops can legitimately brag about being the nation’s top conference. Here’s why
Through the years, Big 12 men’s basketball told a story with legendary leaders and top-notch talent. Hall of Fame coaches like Eddie Sutton, Roy Williams and Bob Knight and future NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Paul Pierce and Blake Griffin turned Big 12 hoops into must-see viewing and gave it national credibility.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction, pick, odds: Both Cards, Saints aim to right the ship on TNF
The Arizona Cardinals have started the season 2-4 and they will now they'll take on the 2-4 New Orleans Saints, at home, on Thursday Night Football. Will Kyler Murray continue to struggle? Jason Radowitz answers. Looking for the latest odds on NFL? Click here for LIVE updates on OddsChecker!. The...
