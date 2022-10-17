ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How Medicare Advantage plans are an affordable, convenient option for seniors | Opinion

By George Renaudin
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsqvj_0icmn5fK00
  • George Renaudin is the president of Medicare, Humana Inc.

When making day-to-day decisions about where to spend money, most people consider how much a product or service costs and the value it provides. Healthcare can have a significant impact on a personal budget, especially as we age, so choosing an affordable health insurance plan is critical.

Fortunately for today’s seniors and those eligible for Medicare due to disability, private sector competition has made Medicare Advantage one of the only insurance options where the benefits generally get better each year while costs often go down.

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans has doubled over the past 10 years, and nearly half of those eligible for Medicare are choosing Medicare Advantage because of its affordability and extra benefits.

In Tennessee, enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans rose 7% from 2021 to 2022.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Extra benefits can be invested in other ways

Consumers save nearly $2,000 per year when compared to what beneficiaries pay in original Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans are increasing in popularity because they are affordable and typically provide significant value for their members.

Convenience is also an important factor, as many Medicare Advantage plans offer dental, vision, hearing and prescription drug coverage in addition to original Medicare’s standard hospital (Part A) and doctor/outpatient hospital visits (Part B). Medicare Advantage plans often come with additional non-medical benefits that may help aging seniors stay physically and socially active, which can also help them combat cognitive decline.

These extra benefits can include coverage of gym memberships, transportation to doctor appointments and support at home. Other benefits that address non-medical needs can include food and housing assistance and even home modifications that improve the safety of a person’s living environment.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Supplemental benefits can help prevent disease

We have come a long way in our understanding of the factors that impact seniors’ health. For instance, hearing and vision loss can impair an older person’s ability to engage in physical and social activities and can lead to social isolation, increased falls, dementia, reduced quality of life and higher mortality rates.

We also know poor oral health is harmful to overall health, raising the risks of developing a number of medical conditions− including cardiovascular disease and pneumonia.

Supplemental benefits can help prevent disease or the worsening of medical conditions. A focus on preventive care is a hallmark of Medicare Advantage plans. One study found those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans have higher rates of preventive tests and services than those on traditional Medicare; they also had 23% fewer inpatient hospital stays and one-third fewer ER visits. 

Whether it’s getting rides to necessary medical treatments or getting regular dental check-ups, Medicare Advantage offers people with Medicare the flexibility to choose a plan that best fits their lifestyle and health condition. Most Medicare Advantage plan beneficiaries receive these comprehensive benefits while paying no more than what they’d spend on Medicare Part B coverage alone.

It’s no wonder 94% of Medicare Advantage enrollees are satisfied with their coverage. The overwhelming truth is that seniors are getting a better deal every year as private sector competition continues to improve the overall social benefits available to them.

George Renaudin is the president of Medicare, Humana Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Axios

Why seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare

A majority of seniors are expected to select Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare plans this enrollment season and a new Commonwealth Fund study shows it's largely because of the perks. Why it matters: As more and more seniors consider making the switch to private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, the lucrative...
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy