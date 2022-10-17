Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander is coming off one of the great comeback seasons of all time and has no plans to slow down. "I just want to play until they rip the jersey off me," the two-time Cy Young winner said during his press availability Tuesday prior to the American League Championship Series kicking off. "I'm not going to be out there making a fool of myself, don't get me wrong. It's just the way I've always envisioned it. You see the greats of the past and those guys pitched to their 40s. It was never a question in my mind that, if you want to be great, that's what you have to do. So I've prepared myself to do that since I started throwing a baseball."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO