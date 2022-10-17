Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Jim Irsay Expands on His Comments About Dan Snyder
The Colts’ owner went where no one else in the league has yet, and a standoff with the Commanders’ boss appears to be looming. He spoke to The MMQB about those comments.
theScore
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
theScore
Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke
As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
theScore
Commanders to start Heinicke at QB vs. Packers
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Rookie Sam Howell, whom the Commanders drafted in the fifth round, will serve as Heinicke's backup. "We think (Howell) is on track, but Taylor right now gives us the best...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on Lucas Niang, Blake Bell
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to welcome back Willie Gay Jr. and Trent McDuffie, but what about the other players on reserve lists?. The team currently has two offensive players who are eligible to return from reserve lists – OT Lucas Niang from the Reserve/PUP list and TE Blake Bell from the Reserve/Injured list. Will they be back anytime soon, though? Their return won’t happen this week, that we know.
theScore
Chargers' Jackson on Monday night benching: 'I feel defeated'
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents this offseason, but after a shaky start to the year, head coach Brandon Staley benched him on Monday Night Football. Michael Davis took Jackson's place in the second half and overtime of Monday night's matchup...
theScore
NFL, Amazon to stream Black Friday game in 2023
Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled Black Friday game beginning in 2023. The first-ever Black Friday game will kick off Nov. 24, 2023, with an anticipated 3 p.m. ET start time. The participating teams will be announced once the '23 regular-season schedule is released.
Kawhi Downplays Bench Role in First Game Back From Injury
The veteran forward played his first game since 2021 on Thursday night.
theScore
Torres blasts 'disrespectful' Naylor: 'Now they can watch on TV'
The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, and Gleyber Torres hopes the Cleveland Guardians can tune in to watch. While recording the final out in Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians, officially booting them from the postseason, Torres stood over second base and rocked an imaginary baby. It was a direct shot at slugger Josh Naylor, who made the same gesture while rounding the bases after hitting a solo homer off Gerrit Cole in the previous contest.
theScore
Rodriguez among Mariners who played injured in postseason
A handful of Seattle Mariners players dealt with injuries in the team's first postseason berth since 2001, including their star rookie. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who missed some time on the injured list near the end of the regular season, played through a fractured fingertip, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.
theScore
Verlander: I want to pitch 'until they rip the jersey off me'
Houston Astros veteran Justin Verlander is coming off one of the great comeback seasons of all time and has no plans to slow down. "I just want to play until they rip the jersey off me," the two-time Cy Young winner said during his press availability Tuesday prior to the American League Championship Series kicking off. "I'm not going to be out there making a fool of myself, don't get me wrong. It's just the way I've always envisioned it. You see the greats of the past and those guys pitched to their 40s. It was never a question in my mind that, if you want to be great, that's what you have to do. So I've prepared myself to do that since I started throwing a baseball."
theScore
Nets' Simmons after disappointing debut: 'It takes time'
Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons says he may not be at his best for a while as he returns to the court for the first time in well over a year. “It takes time,” Simmons said after Brooklyn's 130-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer. “Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year, there’s little things that your mind might tell you to go do something but your body’s not wanting to go do that. But those are the habits, that’s something that I just need to continue to focus on and be aggressive regardless of the result."
theScore
Stay or go? Evaluating star MLBers' opt-outs and player options
There are a handful of marquee players who can add additional star power to this offseason's free-agent market if they opt out of their current contracts. We take a look at each case and weigh the pros and cons of each player's decision. Xander Bogaerts. Position: SS. 2023 age: 30.
Comments / 0