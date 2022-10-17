Amendment 1 will keep Washington's will from being imposed on Tennessee workers | Opinion

Tennessee voters have a chance next month to add another layer of protection for workers in our state by approving an amendment that will enshrine our right-to-work law in the state constitution.

The Volunteer State was among the first to enact right-to-work guarantees in 1947, and the law has served us well.

Whether it’s higher employment rates, faster wage growth, reduced state pension liabilities or decreased dependence on government welfare, right-to-work states outperform forced-unionism states across the board.

But attacks from the left at the state and national level pose a threat to those guarantees, and to our state’s prosperity.

We have a duty to embed these worker protections in our state constitution against any efforts by future Tennessee state legislatures to overturn them, just as we did in banning a state income tax.

Further afield, Congress and activist judges acting on behalf of union bosses might try to impose the will of Washington, D.C., against the wishes of our people and legislature. But Tennessee must remain a steadfast bulwark against the fluctuating national sentiments that run counter to our state values.

Amendment 1 will help accomplish that task.

While it’s true that the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause means that any federal legislation revoking a state’s right-to-work status would override state law, the additional protection of a state constitutional amendment would guard against any attempt to change the law in Nashville, as well as send a strong signal to the federal government that Tennessee is resolute in its self-determination as a right-to-work state.

It could also provide added protection in the event it’s necessary to go to court to defend our laws.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that non-union government workers cannot be required to pay union fees as a condition of holding their jobs. The First Amendment supports the idea that you cannot be forced to fund the political speech of those with whom you disagree, including union officials.

At a more esoteric level, there is a strong argument that the right to work existed prior to any legislation guaranteeing it. This natural-rights idea will be defended if there is a legal challenge to the state law or constitution due to Congress passing federal legislation abolishing state right-to-work laws.

That threat is more than theoretical. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, is the most recent iteration of long-running efforts to impose forced unionism on states that don’t want it. It would roll back 75 years of labor law that protects and reinforces the right to work.

These legislative efforts are a sign of panic, as union participation has significantly waned over the past 50 years. There is a growing political division between union officials and the rank and file, as leadership has shifted leftward ideologically while paying less attention to the meat-and-potatoes issues that union members actually care about.

In a right-to-work state, union leaders must listen to and be accountable to their members because those workers can leave at any time. There is no similar incentive in forced-union states, where those leaders can simply disregard workers’ concerns about union activities that run counter to the members’ interests.

Twenty-seven states have enacted right-to-work laws; nine of those states have added right-to-work protections to their constitutions. These states acted to ensure workers’ rights and to boost economic performance.

There are two main economic drivers for prosperity in a state: no state income tax and well-established right-to-work laws. Tennessee voters have already amended the state constitution to ban a state income tax. Next month we should do the same with the right to work.

James Amundsen is deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee.