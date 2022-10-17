ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Amendment 1 will keep Washington's will from being imposed on Tennessee workers | Opinion

By James Amundsen
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2VHJ_0icmn18Q00

Tennessee voters have a chance next month to add another layer of protection for workers in our state by approving an amendment that will enshrine our right-to-work law in the state constitution.

The Volunteer State was among the first to enact right-to-work guarantees in 1947, and the law has served us well.

Whether it’s higher employment rates, faster wage growth, reduced state pension liabilities or decreased dependence on government welfare, right-to-work states outperform forced-unionism states across the board.

But attacks from the left at the state and national level pose a threat to those guarantees, and to our state’s prosperity.

We have a duty to embed these worker protections in our state constitution against any efforts by future Tennessee state legislatures to overturn them, just as we did in banning a state income tax.

Further afield, Congress and activist judges acting on behalf of union bosses might try to impose the will of Washington, D.C., against the wishes of our people and legislature. But Tennessee must remain a steadfast bulwark against the fluctuating national sentiments that run counter to our state values.

Amendment 1 will help accomplish that task.

While it’s true that the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause means that any federal legislation revoking a state’s right-to-work status would override state law, the additional protection of a state constitutional amendment would guard against any attempt to change the law in Nashville, as well as send a strong signal to the federal government that Tennessee is resolute in its self-determination as a right-to-work state.

It could also provide added protection in the event it’s necessary to go to court to defend our laws.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that non-union government workers cannot be required to pay union fees as a condition of holding their jobs. The First Amendment supports the idea that you cannot be forced to fund the political speech of those with whom you disagree, including union officials.

At a more esoteric level, there is a strong argument that the right to work existed prior to any legislation guaranteeing it. This natural-rights idea will be defended if there is a legal challenge to the state law or constitution due to Congress passing federal legislation abolishing state right-to-work laws.

That threat is more than theoretical. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, is the most recent iteration of long-running efforts to impose forced unionism on states that don’t want it. It would roll back 75 years of labor law that protects and reinforces the right to work.

These legislative efforts are a sign of panic, as union participation has significantly waned over the past 50 years. There is a growing political division between union officials and the rank and file, as leadership has shifted leftward ideologically while paying less attention to the meat-and-potatoes issues that union members actually care about. 

In a right-to-work state, union leaders must listen to and be accountable to their members because those workers can leave at any time. There is no similar incentive in forced-union states, where those leaders can simply disregard workers’ concerns about union activities that run counter to the members’ interests.

Twenty-seven states have enacted right-to-work laws; nine of those states have added right-to-work protections to their constitutions. These states acted to ensure workers’ rights and to boost economic performance.

There are two main economic drivers for prosperity in a state: no state income tax and well-established right-to-work laws. Tennessee voters have already amended the state constitution to ban a state income tax. Next month we should do the same with the right to work.

James Amundsen is deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee.

Comments / 22

Brian Felker
2d ago

I was wondering what the fuss was about, now I get it: it's time to end this "right to work" nonsense that has held us back since 1947 because of anti communist scare tactic lobbying.

Reply(1)
2
Susan Byassee Kilgas
2d ago

Thank the unions for paid holidays, vacations , a 40 hr work week and minimum wage, that you don't work in a sweatshop in conditions like Thailand and Vietnam. No unions equal no workers rights.

Reply
2
Related
wvlt.tv

Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage

Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Something old and something new in District 53

Though Tennessee House District 53 was freshly recarved in Tennessee’s most recent controversial redistricting plan, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jason Powell’s representation in the area is nothing new. With a slightly new geographic area, he stands in contrast to his challenger Dia Hart, a Black conservative who has spent...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?

Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

“You can’t beat a Tennessee fall” Senator Marsha Blackburn visits Crossville Buc-ee’s, talks economy

Pictured are – Senator Marsha Blackburn with the crew of Buc-ee’s and county and state officials. Crossville – On Oct. 14, Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Crossville to tour the new Buc-ee’s location. Since the doors opened, with much fanfare, on June 17, the convenience giant has continued to see lines stretching all the way to I-40. Beside every pump visitors fill tanks, and every day eager travelers excitedly rush the doors in search of everything from fudge to BBQ. The Crossville Buc-ee’s has almost 54,000 square-feet of shopping area with 120 fueling stations.
CROSSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy