ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Wendy Williams is opening a restaurant, according to Rosanna Scotto

By Tashara Jones
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqxAh_0icmmxhK00

Rosanna Scotto says that troubled chat show veteran Wendy Williams is planning to open a restaurant and has been picking her brain about the hospitality business.

Scotto has run the star-studded Fresco by Scotto since 1993 and has apparently inspired Williams, who has had some extra time on her hands since her much-loved show went off the air in February .

“She loves the meatballs at Fresco,” the similarly beloved “Good Day New York” co-host told us, “and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?”

“I don’t know if she wants me to waitress or what,” Scotto kidded, “but she did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help… If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zzJY_0icmmxhK00
The troubled star has been picking the Fresco by Scotto owner’s brain about the hospitality business.
News Licensing / MEGA

Aside from her unfortunate exit from the airwaves, broadcasting legend Williams, 58, has had a rough time lately with ongoing health problems , substance struggles , and concerns about her mental well-being and inner circle .

But Scotto, 64, says that if she got the chance to help Williams with her woes, she would take her on a spa day.

“A spa day… is always a good thing. A little massage and some girl time. Just some down time. No fancy clothes and make-up. Just a good girls’ time.”

But the veteran anchor told us she doesn’t like to cover Williams’ headline-grabbing travails on the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YB8v_0icmmxhK00
Williams has been looking for new projects since her show went off the air in February.
BACKGRID

“We are cool, but it’s hard for me to talk about her sometimes. I try not to. When there’s something that I don’t really want to talk about on air I kind of excuse myself from it,” she said, “I don’t want the scoop on my friend. They can have the exclusive.”

Scotto served as master of ceremonies at the Global Lyme Alliance gala at Cipriani 42nd Street Thursday night. Larry Scott served as the event planner.

Comments / 34

default-avatar
Cynthia Mac Leay
1d ago

So much hate here. Karma will be rough for you. Wendy can do what she wants...she's a smart woman. I'd like to see all your achievements. Bet they don't reach her level as radio & TV host, actress, author, and fashion designer. If I was in NYC I would take her for spa day & more. You hateful people crawl back into hell with the devil.

Reply(1)
4
Eh Whatever
2d ago

She can't even open her eyes half the time, there's no need for her to open a restaurant until she gets real help..

Reply(11)
8
Related
OK! Magazine

'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Rumors That Remy Ma Is Joining ‘The Breakfast Club’

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy recently interviewed Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii on The Breakfast Club, with the “Persuasive” artist asking about rumors that “Shether” rapper Remy Ma would replace Angela Yee on the popular morning show. “No, that’s not true,” Charlamagne replied. “That’s a random rumor.” More from VIBE.comRay J Says He's Planning To Take Legal Action Against The KardashiansCharlamagne Questions Rappers Who Say "RIP" While Glorifying ViolenceWendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility Ahead Of Return To Media The TDE artist further inquired about Yee’s departure, asking why she wasn’t present for the interview. “She’s not here, she’s actually...
International Business Times

Kanye West Doubles Down On Claim Kris Jenner Slept With His Longtime Rival Drake

Kanye West alleges that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, got intimate with his rival and fellow rapper Drake. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband recently claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Drake will "f--k ya baby mama's mama," Page Six reported. West doubled down on the unfounded claim that Jenner, 66, slept...
urbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy