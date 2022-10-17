ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro columnist Bridget Grumet wins Carmage Walls prize

By Editorial: On Texas voting rules, the fear is the point
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
Austin American-Statesman Metro Columnist Bridget Grumet on Monday won the Carmage Walls Commentary Prize for her columns and editorials on Texas' efforts to make voting and elections more difficult.

Grumet not only received first place honors in New Orleans during the America's Newspapers Senior Leadership Conference, a gathering of publishers and other journalism executives. But she also won honorable mention for her coverage of Austin's response to homelessness.

According to the contest judges, "Grumet's entries ... one on elections and a second entry about homelessness ... were really, really strong. Her columns on election integrity were so important ... and so well researched."

Grumet won in the over 50,000 circulation division, which includes the largest newspapers. The contest recognizes "thoughtful, courageous and constructive editorial page leadership on issues specifically relevant to the newspaper’s primary readership."

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition for my work," Grumet said.

Her entry noted that Grumet resolutely connected the dots for readers on the growing threats that we face in Texas to the integrity of our elections, from the state's attempts to prosecute Democratic election officials to the deeply flawed voter roll purge and, most recently, the drive to prevent voters from using the federal courts to fight the attacks on their voting rights. With this tenacious body of work, Grumet reminded Texans what is at stake as they choose lawmakers and a state attorney general in 2022.

"Bridget writes with an authority only found in a deeply reported column. She brings relevance, gravitas, and clarity to her work and our community is the better for it," said American-Statesman Executive Editor Manny García. "Bridget's reporting calls attention to abuses of power that the public needs to know about. She is so deserving of this important recognition."

On the homeless, Grumet’s editorials and columns on the city of Austin’s handling of homelessness, at once constructive and unflinching, delivered the context readers needed to better understand the most vexing problem facing our community.

“Bridget is a smart and thought-provoking truth seeker and an incredible storyteller. She is meticulous in her reporting with an eye for justice, transparency and getting answers,” American-Statesman Associate News Editor Andy Sevilla said. “She tells the tale of an evolving and growing Austin with passion, clarity and attention to detail. She is a joy to edit when I get the chance to do so and I’m a huge fan of her work."

According to conference organizers, the prize is named for the late Benjamin Carmage Walls whose newspaper career spanned seven decades. Walls primarily owned community newspapers and advocated strong, courageous and positive editorial page leadership.

The recognition also comes with a $2,000 award, underwritten by Southern Newspapers, Inc. — led by Lissa Walls Cribb, his daughter, CEO of Southern Newspapers.

