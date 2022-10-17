ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix show will air in December despite reports

By Sara Nathan
 2 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries is still set to premiere this year — and is being slated for a December release, multiple sources tell Page Six.

A Deadline report Monday claimed that the show was being pushed back until 2023 amid a backlash over the upcoming season of Netflix hit “The Crown.”

“They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet.

But despite everything, we’re told that the show will go on — and any issues surrounding the doc had nothing to do with the fifth season of “The Crown.”

As we previously revealed, Netflix sources told us there were issues between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix as they wanted to delete any incriminating comments they had made about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s doc is set to be released this December, despite previous reports.
AP

The couple had indeed been the ones who wanted to delay the show until next year.

But one highly placed industry insider told Page Six, “As far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.”

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, and insiders told us there were still issues with the doc: Harry and Markle made comments in it that contradict what he wrote in his upcoming memoir .

Reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Netflix did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The new season of “The Crown,” the fictionalized account of the modern royal family, has drawn heavy criticism, coming just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s death .

Reportedly, the scenes show the new King Charles, played by Dominic West, attempting a coup against his mother, now played by Imedla Staunton, when he was Prince of Wales, in a meeting with former British Prime Minister John Major.

This prompted Major to tell the Mail on Sunday that the meeting never happened, dubbing the scene a “barrel load of malicious nonsense.”

There are also believed to be many scenes leading up to the tragic death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, in a car crash in a Paris tunnel.

A source from the show reportedly told the Sun that crew members are speaking out about the depiction of her death on-screen .

“To be going back to Paris and turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable. Finally, some of the crew members are pushing back,” they said.

