ISU's Ragle on Cal Poly win: 'How do we handle success?' Plus injury updates

Charlie Ragle ambled through the office door, in front of the podium and onto the chair behind it. He smiled at the laptop in front of him, which showed a Zoom call with ISU broadcaster Jerry Miller, who sat in his car, donning a fishing hat on this sunny Monday afternoon. Miller grinned back. Nobody quite knew why he was calling in from this remote location, but nobody asked questions either.

Ragle had done this many times before, but in some ways, so much was different about this scene. Idaho State’s head coach was ready to talk about a win, which he had never done. This program hadn’t won in more than a calendar year. Mostly, Ragle wanted to talk about what his group has to do to beat Northern Arizona this weekend, which would represent the Bengals’ first back-to-back wins in four years.

“That’s a long time,” Ragle said with a smile.

Sure is.

The remarkable thing about ISU’s 40-31 win over Cal Poly on Saturday was that two days later, Ragle seemed interested in chatting a little about the victory — the Bengals should not have allowed the Mustangs to make things interesting, he said, but he liked the way his group ran the ball — but mostly about how Idaho State can parlay one win into two.

If there was ever a stretch of the season for the Bengals to do so, they’re square in the middle of it. This Saturday, ISU hosts NAU, a two-win club with victories over Sam Houston and Cal Poly. The Lumberjacks rank in the conference’s bottom half in both scoring offense and total defense, same as the Bengals.

“Now it’s about how do we handle that — how do we handle success?” Ragle said. “We’re gonna address the great plays and award the players of the week and do all of that. But once we go out onto that practice field, it has to be all about NAU. They know they’re capable of doing what they did last Saturday every Saturday the rest of the season. But saying it’s so doesn’t make it so. We gotta go out and execute.”

The Bengals are hoping much of how they played last weekend translates to this one. For the first time all season, their offensive and defensive lines controlled the game, opening up running lanes on offense and squeezing them shut on defense. On Monday, when ISU came out with its players of the game, it awarded Offensive Player of the Game to its offensive line. Never had that unit played so well, dominated up front so convincingly.

“So it’s now time to reiterate that to the guys, hey, you see what happens when we play that way. The outcome takes care of itself,” Ragle said. “So this is a great game for us to build on as a foundation, as we move forward in the program, to what we have to play like on a regular basis to win on an every-Saturday basis.”

Only problem on that offensive line front: Center Terron Carey, a staple on his team’s offensive line since last year’s spring slate, left in the second half with a hip flexor injury. Freshman Joseph Toiolo replaced him.

“Not sure,” Ragle said of Carey’s status for this weekend. “We gotta see how he progresses through the week.”

Ragle also shared a few other injury updates.

• Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, the team’s original starter who has been out since Sept. 10 with a broken collarbone, is still on the mend. Here’s what Ragle said about his status on Monday: “He’s gotta get another X-ray. They’re really looking for that calcification on that bone, so I’m not sure just yet. I’ll meet with our trainers later today and have a better idea.”

• Defensive lineman Tyler Gonzalez missed Saturday’s game with his arm in a sling. “He’s gonna be out for an extended bit,” Ragle said, “if not the season.”

• Offensive lineman Jacob Angel also missed the game with an MCL injury. Angel will likely miss this Saturday’s game, Ragle said, but he could return for the Bengals’ next game, a road matchup with UC Davis on Nov. 5.

• Wide receiver Jalen Johnson missed his second straight game with a knee injury. Ragle said he expects the same from Johnson: Out this Saturday, then back in action after ISU’s bye week.

Guillory climbing receiving rankingsISU receiver Xavier Guillory now ranks third in the FCS in total receiving yards, with 663 on his resume. That’s the most in the Big Sky Conference. On Saturday, he took a slant route 71 yards into the end zone, which upped his receiving yards per game average to 94.7 — ninth in the nation and second in the conference.