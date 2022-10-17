ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU's Ragle on Cal Poly win: 'How do we handle success?' Plus injury updates

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkY6k_0icmmsHh00

Charlie Ragle ambled through the office door, in front of the podium and onto the chair behind it. He smiled at the laptop in front of him, which showed a Zoom call with ISU broadcaster Jerry Miller, who sat in his car, donning a fishing hat on this sunny Monday afternoon. Miller grinned back. Nobody quite knew why he was calling in from this remote location, but nobody asked questions either.

Ragle had done this many times before, but in some ways, so much was different about this scene. Idaho State’s head coach was ready to talk about a win, which he had never done. This program hadn’t won in more than a calendar year. Mostly, Ragle wanted to talk about what his group has to do to beat Northern Arizona this weekend, which would represent the Bengals’ first back-to-back wins in four years.

“That’s a long time,” Ragle said with a smile.

Sure is.

The remarkable thing about ISU’s 40-31 win over Cal Poly on Saturday was that two days later, Ragle seemed interested in chatting a little about the victory — the Bengals should not have allowed the Mustangs to make things interesting, he said, but he liked the way his group ran the ball — but mostly about how Idaho State can parlay one win into two.

If there was ever a stretch of the season for the Bengals to do so, they’re square in the middle of it. This Saturday, ISU hosts NAU, a two-win club with victories over Sam Houston and Cal Poly. The Lumberjacks rank in the conference’s bottom half in both scoring offense and total defense, same as the Bengals.

“Now it’s about how do we handle that — how do we handle success?” Ragle said. “We’re gonna address the great plays and award the players of the week and do all of that. But once we go out onto that practice field, it has to be all about NAU. They know they’re capable of doing what they did last Saturday every Saturday the rest of the season. But saying it’s so doesn’t make it so. We gotta go out and execute.”

The Bengals are hoping much of how they played last weekend translates to this one. For the first time all season, their offensive and defensive lines controlled the game, opening up running lanes on offense and squeezing them shut on defense. On Monday, when ISU came out with its players of the game, it awarded Offensive Player of the Game to its offensive line. Never had that unit played so well, dominated up front so convincingly.

“So it’s now time to reiterate that to the guys, hey, you see what happens when we play that way. The outcome takes care of itself,” Ragle said. “So this is a great game for us to build on as a foundation, as we move forward in the program, to what we have to play like on a regular basis to win on an every-Saturday basis.”

Only problem on that offensive line front: Center Terron Carey, a staple on his team’s offensive line since last year’s spring slate, left in the second half with a hip flexor injury. Freshman Joseph Toiolo replaced him.

“Not sure,” Ragle said of Carey’s status for this weekend. “We gotta see how he progresses through the week.”

Ragle also shared a few other injury updates.

• Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, the team’s original starter who has been out since Sept. 10 with a broken collarbone, is still on the mend. Here’s what Ragle said about his status on Monday: “He’s gotta get another X-ray. They’re really looking for that calcification on that bone, so I’m not sure just yet. I’ll meet with our trainers later today and have a better idea.”

• Defensive lineman Tyler Gonzalez missed Saturday’s game with his arm in a sling. “He’s gonna be out for an extended bit,” Ragle said, “if not the season.”

• Offensive lineman Jacob Angel also missed the game with an MCL injury. Angel will likely miss this Saturday’s game, Ragle said, but he could return for the Bengals’ next game, a road matchup with UC Davis on Nov. 5.

• Wide receiver Jalen Johnson missed his second straight game with a knee injury. Ragle said he expects the same from Johnson: Out this Saturday, then back in action after ISU’s bye week.

Guillory climbing receiving rankingsISU receiver Xavier Guillory now ranks third in the FCS in total receiving yards, with 663 on his resume. That’s the most in the Big Sky Conference. On Saturday, he took a slant route 71 yards into the end zone, which upped his receiving yards per game average to 94.7 — ninth in the nation and second in the conference.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

ISU linebacker Charles Ike named Big Sky Defensive Player of Week

Idaho State’s week of firsts isn’t over yet. On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season. “I thought Charles played probably his best game of the season,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “(The award) is...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

In latest HS FB media poll, there's a new No. 1 in 2A

Don’t look now, but in the latest high school football media poll, we have a new top-ranked team in Class 2A: Bear Lake. The Bears leapfrogged perennial titan West Side by a single vote, making them the classification’s top team this week. Elsewhere in the poll, Highland stayed put at No. 5 in 5A and Aberdeen dropped one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University sees slight increase to enrollment numbers

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating an increase in both enrollment and student retention for the Fall 2022 semester. The University is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 1.3 percent over Fall 2021. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2 percent, or 195 students. This marks a second year in a row of total enrollment increases for the University. The fall-to-fall retention rate of the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University to celebrate Homecoming this week

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week with a variety of traditional events. All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights: Friday, Oct. 14 President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest award

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU ROTC unveils wall display honoring past officers

POCATELLO — The ROTC at Idaho State University on Friday unveiled a wall display showcasing all the past Officers in Charge and Noncommissioned Officers in Charge of the program. The event was conducted by Captain Michael Goering, current Officer In Charge of the program. After saying a few words, he invited Cadet Kyler Miller, who helped work on the project, to address the audience. Cadet Miller said when he first...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carcass of big game animal left to waste

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho

INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer found shot and left to waste near Inkom

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
INKOM, ID
idahoednews.org

Pocatello gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals

POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and pre-school children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Ten local Boy Scouts awarded Eagle Scout rank

POCATELLO — Ten Boy Scouts of Troop 777 in Pocatello were awarded with the Eagle Scout rank on Oct. 1. Col. Larry Orchard, scoutmaster of the troop, said the Court of Honor was held at the Veterans Memorial Building at 5:30 p.m. “I had three boys that made Eagle last year,” he said. “But because of COVID, we did not award these boys their Eagle Badge. They wanted to be...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom

Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees. ...
ROCKLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motivational speaker Kent Stock discusses leaving a legacy at Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit

“How do you want to be remembered?” It was the repeated question throughout the afternoon at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit held on Oct. 12 at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck — and a question that keynote speaker Kent Stock took to heart. Stock, who coached Iowa’s Norway High School baseball team during their last season that resulted in their famous win, shared his answer by...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pelzel, Pamela Joy

Pamela Pelzel Joy Pelzel Pamela Joy Pelzel, 66, passed away on October 9, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven was her dog, Slider, who was her companion for 16 years, along with her other beloved pets Cody, Sage, her horses, and the first family pet, Frosty. Pamela was born April 8, 1956 in Barstow, California. Pam was a graduate of Pocatello High School, 1974, and was on the honor roll. Pam worked for Idaho Power and then spent many years with Portneuf Medical Center. She finished her career with Meals on Wheels, which she loved dearly. Pam was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many trophies, ribbons and belt buckles. Pam then found Agility for Dogs. She talked about every win with such excitement and joy she gained a new family along with their 4-legged friends, and we felt like we knew them, too. She won so many ribbons between all of her dogs that there were too many to count. Slider was Pam's Top Dog, winning at least 50 to 100 ribbons a year. Pam was proud of all of her pets and their accomplishments. They were just like her kids, and she took them traveling between Farmington, UT, Reno, NV, and Pocatello, ID. She loved the Agility so much it started to rub off on her mother, Lucille. Pam is survived by her mother, Lucille Balis, brother Randy Pelzel and his wife Patty, cousins Kelly and Jamie, and many other cousins. Not to be left out are her many agility friends (and now family). She is preceded in death by her father, Dalton E. Pelzel, her favorite uncle Wilbur and aunt Lee Krein, and other aunts, uncles, cousins and so many precious beloved 4-legged furry family members. Pam, we love you and miss you more each day and we are very happy you are with all of your best furry friends. Love, Mom, Randy and Patty.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

SD 25

We applaud the school districts decision to issue letters of intent to purchase both the Downard and Allstate properties. The technical center will help prepare students for careers in fields where there is a great demand for graduates. Boise has had this type of center for over twenty years. The parking for Pocatello High will be another good asset. We are pleased to see money go for educational endeavors of this type.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy