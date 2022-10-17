Read full article on original website
Hype's Trick-or-Treat Next Thursday
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers are getting into the spooky spirit by hosting their own Halloween event. The rockers along with their mascot Hype will present "Hype's Trick-Or-Treat" next Thursday October 27 at Truist Point. The event is free and open to the public. It begins...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on US-52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 12:15 a.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a report of a vehicle-on-pedestrian collision on southbound US-52 near Germanton Road. Preliminary investigation showed that a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of US-52 when he was struck by a Volkswagen Passat driven by Hunter Roe, 21, of Winston-Salem.
New apartment complex makes its way to the East side of Greensboro
Greensboro — An apartment complex has made its way to the East side of Greensboro, providing a home for over 100 people. Bailey Village apartments held its ribbon cutting on Oct. 15th, with Mayor Vaugh, NCAT Chancellor Harold Martin, and the President of Bennett College present. United House of prayer spokesperson Elder Dr. Lodriguez Murray said this was a ground-breaking moment.
NC A&T retains undergraduates despite national trend
According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center since last spring many students are enrolling in college however plenty of existing undergraduates are not staying. “A lot of people feel like college is a lot of money that they don't have to spend or they go to college not knowing...
Cause of Winston-Salem Apartment Fire Still Unknown
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire on the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. According to a Twitter post by WSFD, one person was injured and eight others were displaced by this fire. The cause of this blaze is still...
One Dead in Greensboro Cement Truck Collision
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, October 12, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, of Greensboro, was driving a 2005 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle northbound on S Elm-Eugene St at a high rate of speed. Darwin Amaya, 47, of Greensboro, was operating a 2016 Mack 700 cement mixer truck making a left turn from southbound S Elm-Eugene St onto Evander Dr.
Frazier Elementary forms Attendance Intervention Team
During the pandemic elementary schools in Guilford County had the most dramatic jump in absences compared to its middle and high schools and the lack of attendance has slowly gone up since then. Frazier Elementary created the attendance intervention team to address absenteeism. “I was just encouraging her all the...
Hazardous Material Spill Under Control in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Fire Department responded to a hazardous material incident at roughly 6:00 p.m. on Monday, at Indulor America located at 932 E. Elm Street. At 5:57 pm, Burlington-Graham Communications received an Automatic Fire Alarm activation from the facility. The flash fire was extinguished by employees on scene prior to the fire department's arrival. The fire alarm was activated as employees left the facility. Firefighters arrived soon after, assumed command of the incident, and requested Alamance County Emergency Management and Alamance County EMS due to the nature of the incident.
Employee Shot Multiple Times at Archdale Hotel
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Tuesday at 4:59 a.m., Archdale Police received 911 calls indicating that there were shots fired at the Red Roof Hotel, located at 1202 Liberty Rd. Prior to officers arriving, additional information said there was a subject laying on the floor and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Greensboro Grasshoppers Offer Field to Grimsley High for 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Tuesday that they will be the primary home field for Grimsley High School’s baseball team in 2023. The school lost its playing field due to a Guilford County School Board decision to build a new middle school on that site. “We...
Second knife fight on ABSS campus in a week
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in two weeks, a fight with weapons on the grounds of an Alamance-Burlington high school. “I wish I had the million dollar magic answer for that,” said Lt. Brandon Mays, SRO Supervisor with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Those in...
Stokes County Sheriffs Discover Human Remains at Residence
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Sheriffs were assisting the NC SBI with a search warrant at 1791 Asbury Rd., Westfield, NC on Tuesday. While executing the search warrant, human remains were found on the property. The remains have been collected by a medical examiner and are waiting for a positive identification by their office.
WSFCS Bus Involved in Crash on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a crash involving a Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools bus and a Ford pickup truck Tuesday afternoon. The wreck occurred on Reynold Road, as the truck driver was attempting to merge right ahead of the bus, initiating heavy contact with both vehicles. None...
Victim Dies from Shooting on Holt Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at approximately 6:28 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to Moses Cone Hospital for a dropped off gunshot wound victim. Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the area of Holt Avenue and Calumet Place. The investigation is ongoing. The victim, Anthony Cooper Jr., 34,...
Stoneville Death Under Investigation by Rockingham County Sheriffs
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Monday at 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriffs responded to a reported person shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. in Stoneville. Upon their arrival, Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near a property outbuilding. At that time, Deputies also encountered a male who was the 911 caller.
Clemmons Man Charged with Murder of Woman
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriffs arrested and charged an individual with Murder after a woman was found deceased in her apartment. Yesterday morning at roughly 9:15 a.m., Deputies responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. Upon entering into the 3rd floor apartment, a woman was found deceased in her residence with a gunshot wound.
Winston-Salem Police investigate multiple shootings over the weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead and others are injured after multiple shootings over the weekend in Winston-Salem. "It was a much peaceful time years ago, but now with the change in economics and the way situations are, people really don't know where to go," said an anonymous resident who lives nearby one of the shooting locations.
Police: One dead in Peachtree Street shooting, two injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. "You can actually even feel the vibration of the gunshots," said a nearby neighbor. A neighbor who lives a few homes down from the shooting said it wasn't one gunshot, it was...
Pedestrian Killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Sunday at 5:39 a.m., High Point Police were dispatched to S. University Parkway between E. Green Drive and Leonard Avenue for a male subject lying in the roadway and not moving. When the responding units arrived, they determined that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the northbound travel lanes of S. University PW. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin. The male sustained fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene when EMS arrived.
Armed Robber Still on the Loose in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — On October 10, a subject entered the K C Quickie Mart located at 312 Providence Road. The subject showed a weapon and demanded money. The subject ran away from the store on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency from the clerk. Graham Police quickly...
