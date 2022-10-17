Read full article on original website
Lea K. Sandiford
2d ago
Wow! Didn't know this place had people residing there long term. I'm surprised to hear of the crime and someone being killed at this site!
E Munny
1d ago
Im shock its still standing honestly! this drug infested dump needs to be demolished asap! its only getting worst! "nuisance business"
WIS-TV
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
WYFF4.com
Employee hurt, juvenile injured during disturbance inside South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, SLED says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee and a juvenile were injured during a disturbance Tuesday morning at the SC Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), according to Renée Wunderlich, Director of Public Information for SLED. Several law enforcement agencies including a SWAT team were called to the facility on Broad...
wach.com
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
South Carolina man charged with murder after person found dead in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said. Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 […]
abccolumbia.com
SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
WMBF
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said Wednesday morning that the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville. According to Hardee, the shooting has since been...
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect among those taken into custody during county-wide warrant roundup
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said they worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department to help the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole & Pardons Services serve warrants. Officers said the operation began on Tuesday morning and involved 50 attempts to...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
wach.com
Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
The incident at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia is now under control after SLED was called in to respond. The incident happened around 9AM Tuesday morning at the department’s Broad River Complex.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Drug case results in manslaughter charge
Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor was arrested for Manslaughter by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12 for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Williston citizen resulting in overdose and death. Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Manslaughter after a three-month investigation.
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
