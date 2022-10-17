The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry.Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the...

7 DAYS AGO