Ultimate college tournament comes to Maine this weekend

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Eighty-four teams will participate in the Lobster Pot Ultimate College Tournament in South Portland this weekend. Organizers say it might be the biggest college Ultimate tournament in the country. The teams will compete in six divisions, including three college men's divisions, two college women's divisions,...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?

Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
GRAY, ME
92 Moose

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

COVID-19 Continues to Linger in Lincoln County

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth has been above 10% for 10 of the past 11 weeks, hospital spokesperson John Martins said in an email. The total number of tests performed decreased this week to 250, down from 315 last week, but the positivity rate increased. From Oct....
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
