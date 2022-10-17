Read full article on original website
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
Maine veterans experiencing homelessness get boost in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It couldn't have been a more comfortable fall day in Portland on Wednesday, but Mainers know winter's cold weather is closing in. While the freezing temperatures are a concern for Mainers experiencing homelessness, the need for those people is always great regardless of the time of year.
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
Ultimate college tournament comes to Maine this weekend
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Eighty-four teams will participate in the Lobster Pot Ultimate College Tournament in South Portland this weekend. Organizers say it might be the biggest college Ultimate tournament in the country. The teams will compete in six divisions, including three college men's divisions, two college women's divisions,...
Kennebunk Brick Store Museum remembers the fire of 1947
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk has opened an annual exhibit showcasing one of Maine’s worst natural disasters in history. “The Fire of ‘47: 75th Anniversary Retrospective” opened on Oct. 1 and will stay open through December. The exhibit showcases works by Ted...
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
'Foster grandparents' connect with young students in Maine classrooms
WINDHAM, Maine — It isn't every day you see someone over the age of 50 sitting in a first-grade classroom. Windham Primary School is one place, though, where that is a somewhat-regular occurrence. On Tuesday, 74-year-old Sue Nichols and 82-year-old Bonnie Rogers joined Heather Ray's classroom, full of bubbly...
Popular Portland beach saved by Clean Water Act 50 years ago
PORTLAND, Maine — Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act changed the way we treat our natural resources such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams. On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon's veto of the act, and it became law. The Clean Water Act established the basic...
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
WPFO
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
Boothbay region voters to decide if water department can continue adding fluoride
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Anna Christina Rogers is a dog owner and massage therapist, and she is leading the charge to remove fluoride from her town's local water source. Rogers said fluoride is a medication that residents have no choice but to drink. "People should have a choice, and it...
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
lcnme.com
COVID-19 Continues to Linger in Lincoln County
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth has been above 10% for 10 of the past 11 weeks, hospital spokesperson John Martins said in an email. The total number of tests performed decreased this week to 250, down from 315 last week, but the positivity rate increased. From Oct....
Avesta Housing preparing to open residential complex for asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Avesta Housing is preparing to open a new apartment complex intended for asylum seekers. The facility, on Westbrook Street in South Portland, will include 52 units, and the nonprofit housing developer hopes families can begin moving into their new homes in November. "I think we're...
themainewire.com
Oxford Hills School Board Votes to Require Staff Keep Student “Gender Identity” Changes Secret from Parents
The Oxford Hills school board provisionally approved new rules for the district on Monday that will require school officials to withhold information about changes to a child’s “gender identity” from parents. The proposed rules will also require school officials to coach students on how to keep details...
