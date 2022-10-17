ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel

The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana

That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
ktoy1047.com

Mark Pounds to lead Ashdown Homecoming Parade

The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
ASHDOWN, AR
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis. The testimony comes in the second week of the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope

Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KAKE TV

Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) -- A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
KTBS

Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday. Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kait 8

CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Booking

Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Fire Department?

(L-R) Henry Chappell, III, P-5, Sherri Spruill, P2, Ed Thacher, City Manager, Tracy Craig, Mayor, Tim Dale, Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Walker, P1, Galen Adams, P3. Monday, Titus County Commissioner’s court decided to go into the Fire Department business with a 3-0 vote, with Jimmy Parker and Judge Bryan Lee abstaining. Titus has been paying the City of Mt Pleasant for fire protection, and according to Judge Lee, that price tag will increase as Mt Pleasant grows. Tuesday night, Mt Pleasant’s City Councilman Tim Dale made a motion, and Henry Chappell seconded an extension to Sep 30, 2023, for Titus County’s interlocal agreement for fire services with Mt Pleasant’s Fire Department. The vote was in unanimous favor of the motion.
TITUS COUNTY, TX

