FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney Hotel
The McCartney Hotel. Built in 1929 in Texarkana, Texas. This massive once beautiful 10 story hotel was built by W.A McCartney. Built on Main St. across from the Historic Union Station. This hotel housed important people and war time soldiers too. Sadly this hotel has been abandoned since the 1970’s. When trains for people traveling became less popular. This hotel is still standing in the same exact city that a serial killer was once running loose. Known as the Phantom Killer and also the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of the 1940’s. They even made a Hollywood movie called “The Town That Dreaded Sundown”.
texarkanafyi.com
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
Halloween Fun For The Whole Family at Dancing Ranch Farm Near Texarkana
The countdown to Halloween is officially on. Only a couple of more weekends to celebrate a fun and spooky time. Here's something fun for the whole family. It's a fun-filled experience at The Dancing Ranch Farm located between Texarkana and Fouke on Highway 71. Fun Activities for The Kids. When...
ktoy1047.com
Mark Pounds to lead Ashdown Homecoming Parade
The annual Homecoming Court presentation and pep rally will begin at noon in Dick Hays Stadium, the parade will immediately follow. It will begin at the high school, head south on Locust Street, turn left on Hagan Drive, left on Ellen, left on Locke Street and arrive back at AHS. The parade will include the homecoming court, football teams, class floats, Purple Pride Marching Band and alumni who graduated in years ending in “2” will each have floats.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
ktalnews.com
Testimony: Taylor Parker shopped doctors for faked illnesses
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday that Taylor Parker went to multiple doctors trying to get a diagnosis to confirm her claims that she had multiple sclerosis. The testimony comes in the second week of the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and...
hopeprescott.com
Wreck at 6th and Main in Hope
Hope police officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Main & 6th around 10:30am Wednesday. Two cars collided at the intersection with one on Main and one on 6th. One person was taken for medical treatment via Pafford ambulance.
ktalnews.com
Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
KAKE TV
Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) -- A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
KTBS
Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday. Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana shelter needs help to prepare for winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast. The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Important changes coming to Summit customer accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often pay for services with Summit Utilities, you can expect some changes to come to your account next month. In Jan. 2022, Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy’s distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area. Since then, CenterPoint has been providing certain services to customers on Summit’s behalf while the companies transition all customer data and services to Summit.
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County Deputies arrested 29-year-old Lorean Rene Lilly of Hughes Springs on multiple charges, including Violation of the Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a TDCJ detainer and seven misdemeanors, including two for Failure to Appear. She remains in jail. Michael Wayne Mathis. Deputies...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Fire Department?
(L-R) Henry Chappell, III, P-5, Sherri Spruill, P2, Ed Thacher, City Manager, Tracy Craig, Mayor, Tim Dale, Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Walker, P1, Galen Adams, P3. Monday, Titus County Commissioner’s court decided to go into the Fire Department business with a 3-0 vote, with Jimmy Parker and Judge Bryan Lee abstaining. Titus has been paying the City of Mt Pleasant for fire protection, and according to Judge Lee, that price tag will increase as Mt Pleasant grows. Tuesday night, Mt Pleasant’s City Councilman Tim Dale made a motion, and Henry Chappell seconded an extension to Sep 30, 2023, for Titus County’s interlocal agreement for fire services with Mt Pleasant’s Fire Department. The vote was in unanimous favor of the motion.
Comments / 0