Bixby, OK

Bixby Public Schools hosting first Teachers Night Out

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOOpP_0icml7MM00

Teachers are often called the heroes of the classroom and next month, Bixby Public Schools plans to show its' educators how grateful they are to have them, with a celebration just for them.

Educators across the country continue to struggle with burnout and fatigue. But one organization is partnering with Bixby schools to shower those educators with thanks and gratitude.

“I realized the need for teachers to have an opportunity to tell their own stories and to express their opinions and the life and the wisdom that they have,” said Relate Then Educate founder Rick Holmes.

BPS Superintendent Rob Miller said he heard of the organization and then partnered with them to show Tulsa area educators their value.

“We have a like mind in wanting to protect teachers and enrich teachers and bless them and we paired with each other for professional development but this really quickly became an option for the Teachers Night Out,” said Holmes.

A first for Bixby, Teachers Night Out is one night just for the teachers. Free of charge, Tulsa area educators will enjoy dinner, entertainment, and as a special treat — Gerry Brooks. He’s a teacher and social media influencer known for being a voice for teachers. Miller said being a teacher is never an easy job but the last few years have made it that much harder. So, a night just for them is more than deserved.

“We want our teachers to recognize, even in good times when things are going relatively normally or the more challenging times that we’ve just experienced, that they have the incredible privilege and power to impact kids every single day,” Miller said.

He said this is the first, but he’s confident it will not be the last.

“They’re very excited and they certainly will be because it’s the first time so they don’t really know what this night is all about. But when they have the opportunity to be there and hear and see and experience what this night is gonna be all about, the next year is gonna be even more popular."

Registration for tickets opens Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here .

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
