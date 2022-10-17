Read full article on original website
UMD Women’s Hockey Excited for National Title Rematch at Ohio State
DULUTH, Minn.- A big clash awaits the UMD women’s hockey team as they head to Columbus to face Ohio State in a rematch of last year’s national title game. Something will have to give on Friday as both teams will enter their contest a perfect 6-0. Head Coach...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #4 in Latest AVCA Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting their weekend slate, the UMD volleyball team is still moving up in the latest AVCA poll. The Bulldogs are now the 4th ranked team in the country after previously being 5th a week ago. UMD took 3rd ranked Concordia-St. Paul to five sets before eventually falling...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Esko & Grand Rapids Complete Perfect Regular Seasons, Two Harbors Extends Win Streak to 3
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Esko and Grand Rapids football teams completed perfect regular seasons on Wednesday. The Eskomos would grab a road win at Duluth East 54-0 to finish at 8-0. And Grand Rapids pitched a shutout against Duluth Denfeld 31-0 to go 8-0 on the regular season. In other...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys, Cloquet-Carlton & Esko Girls All Advance to State Tournament
PROCTOR, Minn.- For the 2nd straight season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team has captured the Section 7AA title. They made that possible after shutting out Duluth Denfeld 1-0 on Tuesday. Collin Young would net the lone goal for the Lumberjacks. In Section 7A, Duluth Marshall saw their season come to...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hockey Rink and Fitness Center Received New Name
DULUTH, Minn.–UMD’s hockey rink and gym gets renamed to remember past outdoor recreation leaders. The workout area and indoor hockey rink are both part of UMD’s Recreational Outdoor Sports Program (RSOP). The fitness part of the campus has been named “The Mick McComber Gym”. McComber has dedicated over 30 years working for RSOP and directed the program from 2003-2020.
One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth
Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
A proposed Minnesota nickel mine has Tesla's attention
TAMARACK, Minn. — The first sign as to what Talon Metals is working on in rural Aitkin County is parked outside their company office in Tamarack, Minnesota: A Tesla outfitted with a vehicle wrap that sports the company name, and a license plate that reads "NI 4 EV," or nickel for electric vehicles.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Traverse Completed Additions
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, also known as COGGS, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of multiple segments of the Duluth Traverse. The Duluth Traverse is a multi-use biking and hiking trail that runs the full length of the...
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival Of The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Farmer’s Market Festival of the Season will be back for its 17th year on November 5. Lois Hoffbauer, who has been involved in the Farmer’s Market for 40 years came on the morning show with some handmade items to talk about it.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
redlakenationnews.com
For Anishinaabe in Twin Ports, a piece of home is returned
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wild and lush Wisconsin Point, a forested sandbar that straddles Lake Superior and Allouez Bay, long has been treasured for swimming, smelting and hiking. But for centuries, a thriving community of Anishinaabe lived there, long before and after the nearby Fond du Lac Reservation was established. And they were buried on the 3-mile peninsula until nearly 200 graves were exhumed to make way for a burgeoning steel industry in the early 1900s and villagers were forced to leave their homes.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
FOX 21 Online
North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Pumpkin Train Express Starts Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. – If you like trains and pumpkins, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is ready to make your day. Starting Thursday, the Pumpkin Train Express will be revving up its engine through Sunday taking families up the North Shore for a beautiful look at the fall colors and also a stop at an exclusive pumpkin patch full of thousands of pumpkins to choose from.
FOX 21 Online
GO Show At The DECC Celebrates The Getting Older And Still Going
DULUTH, Minn. — The Senior GO Show is for adults 55 and older who are planning ahead for retirement, or already retired. The show tailors their vendor selection to the interests of older adults. Whether this is preparing for retirement or finding a new hobby, there’s something for everyone.
boreal.org
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
