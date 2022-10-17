ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Two Georgia men arrested in Stanly County with more than 500 grams of fentanyl, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUP2z_0icmkgrn00

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement in Stanly County arrested two men accused of trafficking more than a half kilogram of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said on Monday.

Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, both of Gainesville, Georgia, were taken into custody on Saturday after an investigation between deputies and the Norwood Police Department, the sheriff said.

Seized from the men was 517 grams of uncut fentanyl, deputies said. The drugs had an estimated street value of $258,000 and is potent enough to kill 250,000, according to the sheriff and DEA.

Castro and Luna were each charged with two counts of level three trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver opium, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both being held in Stanly County Jail under a $1 million bond with a first appearance scheduled for next Monday.

(WATCH BELOW: York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Scott Lang
2d ago

give each of them 250 mg and a glass of water when pills gone let them go.

Reply(1)
8
Related
richmondobserver

Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties

ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

POLICE: Man caught growing pot in Rockingham motel bathroom

ROCKINGHAM — Police reportedly discovered a marijuana grow operation in the bathroom of a local motel room. An officer with the Rockingham Police Department responding to a call about a woman screaming for help at the Economy Inn Sunday was given consent to search for “any injured persons on the scene” when the officer saw the cannabis plants in a bathroom, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

Free Thursday event will help Habersham County residents protect their vehicles against catalytic converter theft

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is about to make it harder for catalytic converter thieves to sell their ill-gotten gains. On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff’s office personnel, working in partnership with the North Georgia Technical College Clarkesville Campus, will host a free event at the college to introduce PROJECT CAT I.D.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy