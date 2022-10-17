Two Georgia men arrested in Stanly County with more than 500 grams of fentanyl, sheriff says

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement in Stanly County arrested two men accused of trafficking more than a half kilogram of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said on Monday.

Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, both of Gainesville, Georgia, were taken into custody on Saturday after an investigation between deputies and the Norwood Police Department, the sheriff said.

Seized from the men was 517 grams of uncut fentanyl, deputies said. The drugs had an estimated street value of $258,000 and is potent enough to kill 250,000, according to the sheriff and DEA.

Castro and Luna were each charged with two counts of level three trafficking in opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver opium, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both being held in Stanly County Jail under a $1 million bond with a first appearance scheduled for next Monday.

