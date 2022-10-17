More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO