Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning

The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting. During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it. Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

City annexes 30 acres from the county

The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years

The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
WCJB

Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County

More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

