mycbs4.com
Alachua county commission district 1 candidates discuss home rule charter referendum
The ballot referendum allows you to to choose if you want Alachua County commissioners to continue to serve at-large or serve in single-member districts. In May, Democrat Mary Alford resigned as an Alachua County commissioner. Alford says she wants to represent all residents within the county. "In the time that...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
mycbs4.com
GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning
The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting. During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it. Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.
City annexes 30 acres from the county
The area around Southeast 31st Street near Southeast 36th Street is home to several canopies of live oak trees that have provided welcome shade and beautiful scenery for many years. In a unanimous decision, the council agreed to annex two adjacent parcels: a 6.15-acre portion and a 24.86-acre segment off...
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years
The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
Independent Florida Alligator
Environmental benefits keep discontinued golf course green in Alachua County Commission vote
The West End Golf Club permanently closed in 2019 and was rundown even before — overgrown foliage made it unusable. Thus, its development potential was hindered. Despite this, Newberry residents and golf enthusiasts packed the Jack Durrance Board Room Oct. 11 in an attempt to save it from urban development.
WCJB
Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, October 20-26, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Thursday, October 20 – Saturday, October 22 | Heartwood Soundstage. 619 S Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. Heartwood Soundstage...
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
wuft.org
Elected official accused by police of carving gay slur in SUV; he denies it
An Alachua County elected official running for reelection next month is accused by police of carving a gay slur into an SUV parked across the street from his family’s former home. Daniel “Danny” Taylor Gordon, 41, of Gainesville is formally accused in Alachua County Circuit Court of misdemeanor property...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County
More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
