Related
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
scitechdaily.com
Live Brain Cells Learn To Play Pong in Real Time
Human and mouse neurons living in a dish learned to play the video game Pong. Scientists reported the achievement on October 12 in the journal Neuron. Their fascinating experiments are evidence that even brain cells in a dish can exhibit inherent intelligence, modifying their behavior over time. “From worms to...
These Languages Are Fading—So She Trained Robots to Help Save Them
Language revitalization is vital to preserving Indigenous cultures and identities—but resources are dwindling. Fewer than 1 in 10 Indigenous children in the United States spoke a traditional language at home in 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s less than half as many as among Native Americans 65 or older—an alarming figure when many of these elders can be the sole speakers of a particular language. The lack of tribal school funding and other systemic obstacles like geographic isolation only exacerbate the issue.As this gloomy, multigenerational problem plagued her Ojibwe community, inventor and Indigenous advocate Danielle Boyer considered a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Sameer Bhide: Take it from an immigrant: America still inspires hope
The topics of critical race theory and diversity have exploded in the public arena, causing further divide in our society between conservatives and liberals. I am not here to justify either point of view. As an immigrant, I just want to share my experience of our rich diversity. We are...
Google is training robots to interact with humans through ping pong
Lennart Schneider / UnsplashHere's how a machine learns to rally.
techaiapp.com
How Different Age Groups Can Use Virtual Reality
Virtual reality is becoming increasingly popular among consumers and businesses. VR creates immersive, simulated experiences for users by placing them in a digital environment. It can power various genres of video games, and people use headsets for fun, fitness, and social interaction. However, virtual reality is still relatively new. As...
marktechpost.com
Latest Robotics Research Releases ‘Hora’: A Single Policy Capable of Rotating Diverse Objects With a Dexterous Robot Hand
In this article, UC Berkeley and Meta researchers demonstrate how an adaptive controller can be trained to rotate various objects over the z-axis using the fingers of a multi-fingered robot hand. They called it ‘Hora’: a single policy capable of rotating diverse objects with a dexterous robot hand. Hora is trained entirely in simulation and directly deployed in the real world.
qhubonews.com
AI is changing scientists’ understanding of language learning – and raising questions about an innate grammar
Is living in a language-rich world enough to teach a child grammatical language? kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images. Unlike the carefully scripted dialogue found in most books and movies, the language of everyday interaction tends to be messy and incomplete, full of false starts, interruptions and people talking over each other. From casual conversations between friends, to bickering between siblings, to formal discussions in a boardroom, authentic conversation is chaotic. It seems miraculous that anyone can learn language at all given the haphazard nature of the linguistic experience.
marktechpost.com
Latest Machine Learning Research From CMU Introduces ‘DASH,’ a Differentiable NAS Algorithm that Computes the Mixture of Operations Using the Fourier Diagonalization of Convolution, Achieving an up-to-10x Search Time Speedup in Practice
The ground-breaking research conducted in the last ten years is mainly responsible for the remarkable achievements gained in machine learning. Machine learning applications are now necessary to address a wide range of real-world issues, including facial recognition, fraudulent transactions, machine translation, and illness detection and protein sequence prediction in the medical profession. However, advancement in these fields has required arduous manual labor in task-specific neural network design and training, which utilizes a considerable amount of human and computational resources that most practitioners do not have access to. Contrary to this task-specific approach, general-purpose models, such DeepMind’s Perceiver IO, Gato, and Google’s Pathway, have been designed to solve multiple tasks simultaneously. Practitioners, however, cannot even determine whether fine-tuning one of these models would be effective on their target task because these private pretrained models are not publicly accessible. Moreover, a general-purpose model cannot be independently created from scratch because of the enormous computing power and training data needed.
BBC
Google Lamda: A glimpse at the ultra-realistic chat tech
Google has launched a UK version of an app that lets users interact with the artificial-intelligence system one of its engineers has claimed is sentient. It is a very limited trial, with just three scenarios to choose from. And while Google wants feedback about how its Language Model for Dialogue...
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
science.org
Mechanical neural networks: Architected materials that learn behaviors
Aside from some living tissues, few materials can autonomously learn to exhibit desired behaviors as a consequence of prolonged exposure to unanticipated ambient loading scenarios. Still fewer materials can continue to exhibit previously learned behaviors in the midst of changing conditions (e.g., rising levels of internal damage, varying fixturing scenarios, and fluctuating external loads) while also acquiring new behaviors best suited for the situation at hand. Here, we describe a class of architected materials, called mechanical neural networks (MNNs), that achieve such learning capabilities by tuning the stiffness of their constituent beams similar to how artificial neural networks (ANNs) tune their weights. An example lattice was fabricated to demonstrate its ability to learn multiple mechanical behaviors simultaneously, and a study was conducted to determine the effect of lattice size, packing configuration, algorithm type, behavior number, and linear-versus-nonlinear stiffness tunability on MNN learning as proposed. Thus, this work lays the foundation for artificial-intelligent (AI) materials that can learn behaviors and properties.
healio.com
AI technology not fully explored, optimized in skin cancer detection
Despite advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, such technologies have not been optimized by dermatologists and other professionals for skin cancer detection, according to a study. “Recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in dermatology have demonstrated the potential to improve the accuracy of skin cancer detection,” Eric J. Beltrami,...
getnews.info
Turn anything hollow into a speaker with the F8 Bone Conduction Wireless Speaker
F8, a leading home gadget company that helps its clients enjoy a simple, comfortable life, is introducing its latest product, the F8 Lightest Bone Conduction Wireless Speaker, with a Colorful changing lighting effect. Mobile devices have limited external speakers to enjoy music without headphones. Even at top volume, it might...
Researchers develop edible, 3D-printed QR codes embedded inside cookies
Invented in 1994 by the Japanese automotive company Denso Wave, QR codes (an initialism for quick response code) make our lives much easier. In general, QR codes frequently contain information for a tracker, location, or identifier that directs users to a website or application. Well, would you like a QR...
