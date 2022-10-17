The ground-breaking research conducted in the last ten years is mainly responsible for the remarkable achievements gained in machine learning. Machine learning applications are now necessary to address a wide range of real-world issues, including facial recognition, fraudulent transactions, machine translation, and illness detection and protein sequence prediction in the medical profession. However, advancement in these fields has required arduous manual labor in task-specific neural network design and training, which utilizes a considerable amount of human and computational resources that most practitioners do not have access to. Contrary to this task-specific approach, general-purpose models, such DeepMind’s Perceiver IO, Gato, and Google’s Pathway, have been designed to solve multiple tasks simultaneously. Practitioners, however, cannot even determine whether fine-tuning one of these models would be effective on their target task because these private pretrained models are not publicly accessible. Moreover, a general-purpose model cannot be independently created from scratch because of the enormous computing power and training data needed.

