Woodbridge, VA

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/new-details-released-on-arrest-of-virginia-rape-suspect/. New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect. Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown

A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/man-dead-after-targeted-shooting-in-hagerstown/. Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown. A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. Read more...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Man Charged With Murdering Four Roommates

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with murdering four people who lived together, Prince William County Police said. David Nathaniel Maine, 24, was a friend of one of the roommates—who wasn’t home when the other four were killed. Three of the four were shot to death, while the cause of death for the fourth killed hasn’t been determined, police said. The roommates were killed after an altercation with the alleged killer, who went on to call the cops to report that people had been shot, police said. Maine has been charged with four counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s being held without bond.Read it at NBC News
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after shooting in Prince William County

Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/four-people-found-dead-in-home-after-shooting-in-prince-william-county/. TEAM COVERAGE: Four people found dead in home after …. Police said officers found four people shot to death inside a home in the Woodbridge area Monday afternoon.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fatal hit-and-run in Greenbelt

At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road. At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road.
GREENBELT, MD
One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead

A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Police Respond to Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William County police are at the scene of a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. It’s unclear what led to the gunfire on Mansfield Court of how many people were injured. People in the area can expect to see a large police presence. Stay with News4 for more on this...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

