'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
CNET
First Full Look at Disney's New Ariel as 'Little Mermaid' Poster Drops
Disney has released its first poster for upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid, showing a full shot of Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey tweeted Thursday. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."
'Black Adam' Reviews Say Dwayne Johnson Superhero Movie Is 'Predictable' Yet 'Rollicking Good Time'
Black Adam is making waves. Dwayne Johnson's superhero passion project — which he's been working to bring to the big screen for 15 years — is out Friday, and critics are finding it fun, if somewhat familiar territory for the genre. For Empire magazine, Helen O'Hara wrote that...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Besides Being a Massive Star, Kerry Washington Is a Mom of 3
Actress Kerry Washington is dedicated to keeping her children out of the spotlight. She and husband Nnamdi Asomugha refrain from publicly sharing any photos of their children, instead choosing to shield them from the limelight to allow them to grow up under as normal of circumstances as possible. The "School For Good and Evil" star has opened up about her children in interviews from time to time, though, and allowed us a glimpse of what it's like growing up in her household.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update
UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
Pregnant Michelle Williams’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child: Photos
Bumping along! Michelle Williams showed off her baby bump ahead of welcoming her third child. The Greatest Showman actress, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday, October 16. She styled her growing belly in a chic trench coat over black leggings and loafers. She topped off the look with a […]
purewow.com
Queen Consort Camilla and Younger Sister Annabel Enjoy Night Out Together (And They Look So Much Alike)
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles got all dressed up to attend the Booker Prize Awards on Monday, which took place at London’s Round House. Camilla (a fellow book lover) had a chance to meet other admirers of literature, chatted with authors and presented the winner with their award at the end of the night.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast
ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet
What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
