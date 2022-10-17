Read full article on original website
Louisiana's rural roads rated 15th worst in nation, according to new report
BATON ROUGE, La. - One out of three of Louisiana's rural roads are in "mediocre" or "poor" condition, according to a report from a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that studies surface transportation. The report, issued by research outfit TRIP, rated 15% of Louisiana's rural roads as poor, the 15th highest in...
Higher state tax will drive up Indiana gas prices in November
The 15 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in November. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1...
Tim Michels suggests DNR split
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
Appalachia Commission sends $7 million for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000-$1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies for potential...
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
Long seeks middle ground, local decision-making
"I don’t want the state telling the city what they have to do.”. Darcy Long would like to see Oregon legislatures help city and county government fund big, statewide needs like the need for affordable housing and services for the homeless by providing targeted state funding, but in a manner that allows city and county leaders to decide what solutions are best suited to the communities they serve.
Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fall memories for families for 24 years
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dixie Maze Farms has been creating fun, fall memories for families for the past 24 years. The family owned farm is home to the first corn maze in Louisiana. According to Dixie Maze Farms owner, Leilani Billings, they get up to 15 to 25 thousand visitors every fall season.
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
County Board talks statewide election lawsuit
Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.
North Carolina's Cooper touts $5.7M in taxpayer subsidies for three companies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers. North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
Ground broken for new baseball stadium in Hagerstown funded by Maryland taxpayers
(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
Democratic candidates ink contract pledging to fight for women's issues if elected Nov. 8
GRIFFITH — Democratic candidates in Northwest Indiana are recommitting to female voters as this year's campaign season nears its end and Election Day approaches. U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., three Region candidates for Indiana House, one running for Indiana Senate, and the Lake County Democratic chairman signed their names Wednesday to a "Contract With Women" — a pledge to prioritize women's issues if elected Nov. 8.
$2.38B Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track post-COVID-19
(The Center Square) – On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic...
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Pa. state parks required to have naloxone on hand to combat overdose deaths
State officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday touted the availability of naloxone via state park rangers at all of the state parks. Naloxone is used in cases of opioid overdoses to quickly restore breathing...
Lost or stolen firearms: What’s an owner’s responsibility in Virginia and Tennessee?
What does a gun owner have to do if they lose a firearm or have it stolen from them?. If you live in Virginia and Tennessee, it depends. In five Appalachian states — Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee — Virginia is the only one that mandates gun owners report the loss or theft of firearms, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills
Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature. The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with...
Illinois man killed after truck runs red light in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit by a truck that ran a red light in West Alton, authorities said. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois. The crash was just before...
