WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.

2 DAYS AGO