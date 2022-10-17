Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia
Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Bray Wyatt Connection
A WWE star's latest Instagram post has fans buzzing about a possible reunion of one of the eeriest partnerships in recent memory. Alexa Bliss posted a selfie Monday on Instagram, donning black eyeshadow and a KISS t-shirt, while captioning her post: "Welcome to my nightmare...I think you're gonna like it here."
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
