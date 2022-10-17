ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
ADA, OK
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
fox5ny.com

Eight-year-old boy saves choking classmate: ‘My dad taught me’

NORMAN, Okla. - An eight-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving a classmate who was choking. The incident took place on September 15 at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma. Music teacher Jordan Nguyen said she was the adult on duty during 3rd grade lunch period when she...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney

Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

National Reptile Day coming to OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — National Reptile Day is coming to the Oklahoma City Zoo. On Tuesday, the OKC Zoo announced that in celebration of reptiles, the zoo and Bob Moore Subaru will host National Reptile Day on Oct. 21. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness and promoting the conservation of the animal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

