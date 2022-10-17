Read full article on original website
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
KOCO
Petition drives, activist arguments breathe new life into Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Five years after petition drives and activist arguments, an Oklahoma City building is closer to breathing new life. Community members fought to keep the building five years ago, and now, crews have broken ground on the inside to bring the original charm back to life. "There’s...
KXII.com
Man who fell to death at Ada cement plant identified
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man died Monday afternoon after falling off a silo at a cement plant in Ada. Ponototc County Sheriff John Christian said it happened around 1 p.m. at the Holcim USA cement plant on County Road 1550. Christian identified the man as Brandon Morgan, 32, an...
KOCO
Community shows outpouring support for Oklahoma County deputy shot
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The community showed an outpouring of support for the Oklahoma County deputy shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns, who was shot in August, shared what has been keeping him going. He also spoke of the support from family and friends after losing his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz.
‘The fault lies on the administration’: Community leaders issues joint call for county jail administrator to resign
A group of outspoken clergy and community activists met Monday to discuss ongoing, shocking conditions at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Injured Oklahoma County Deputy speaks on recovery, loss of fellow lawman in line-of-duty shooting
Nearly two months after a shooting that killed his fellow lawman, we're hearing from an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy injured in the line of duty.
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
fox5ny.com
Eight-year-old boy saves choking classmate: ‘My dad taught me’
NORMAN, Okla. - An eight-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving a classmate who was choking. The incident took place on September 15 at Lakeview Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma. Music teacher Jordan Nguyen said she was the adult on duty during 3rd grade lunch period when she...
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
KOCO
Woman rescued after trapped in construction hole in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman has been trapped in a construction hole in Midwest City. On Wednesday, officials told KOCO 5 that a woman has been trapped in a hole since at least last night near Northeast 23rd Street and Saint Luke Avenue. Officials said the woman is injured.
KOCO
Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
readfrontier.org
We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney
Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
KOCO
National Reptile Day coming to OKC Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — National Reptile Day is coming to the Oklahoma City Zoo. On Tuesday, the OKC Zoo announced that in celebration of reptiles, the zoo and Bob Moore Subaru will host National Reptile Day on Oct. 21. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness and promoting the conservation of the animal.
Booze behind bars: ABLE Commission confiscates beer & wine from Guthrie gas station
11,000 cans and bottles of alcohol are now sitting behind bars at the old Logan County Jail, after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission confiscated the alcohol from a local gas station.
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
