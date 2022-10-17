ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cobbcountycourier.com

Homicide on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta: still no arrest at this time

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhlilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Marco Sauveur, 27, of Marietta, was shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta, and died of the wounds after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. In an email to the...
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Historical Society Dedicated Two New Historical Markers Recognizing Techwood Homes and University Homes

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS), in conjunction with Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, & Rare Book Library, and the Atlanta Housing Authority, recently dedicated two historical markers recognizing the historic Techwood Homes and University Homes, the first federally-funded public housing developments to be completed in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain

Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on

Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate

Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
MABLETON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: October 19, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 19, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
