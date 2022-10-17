Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A push to create a new city in Cobb County sparks reactions on both sides
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There are growing concerns about the proposal to make Mableton a city of its own. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was talking to voters in Mableton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The group that is for...
cobbcountycourier.com
Homicide on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta: still no arrest at this time
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhlilamy of the Marietta Police Department, Marco Sauveur, 27, of Marietta, was shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue in Marietta, and died of the wounds after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. In an email to the...
cobbcountycourier.com
First Cobb Senior Citizens Expo provides 55+ community with free, low-cost resources
On Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County hosted its first free senior citizen’s expo at the Senior Wellness Center on Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The expo featured about 25 vendors, who offered information about their low-cost or free...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Historical Society Dedicated Two New Historical Markers Recognizing Techwood Homes and University Homes
The Georgia Historical Society (GHS), in conjunction with Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, & Rare Book Library, and the Atlanta Housing Authority, recently dedicated two historical markers recognizing the historic Techwood Homes and University Homes, the first federally-funded public housing developments to be completed in the United States.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Library and Cobb schools staffers win award for work on the Books2Keep Bookmobile
A staffer from the Cobb County Public Library and a staffer from the Cobb County School District were honored for their work on the Books2Keep Bookmobile initiative in Cobb County. Cobb County Public Library Community Engagement Manager Mary Wood and Library Media Specialist Sandra Davis of the Cobb County School...
WXIA 11 Alive
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
AccessAtlanta
7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on
Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
cobbcountycourier.com
Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate
Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: October 19, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 19, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lily is independent and spunky but also sweet and affectionate. She has no teeth due to a medical condition, but she can eat the appropriate food without any problems.
Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
Comments / 0