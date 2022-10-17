ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter residents question site of future high school

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
GUNTER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting

The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See what's planned for Trinity Pointe in Mesquite

As growth continues in Mesquite, so too does development along the city’s I-20 corridor, Trinity Pointe. With incoming residential, retail and business park developments, Trinity Pointe is expected to build more community in south Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting

Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lewisville's Mason Johnson

The Lewisville football team's defense has been among the area's best this season and that continued last week in a 42-14 victory over Plano. Leading the way on that side of the ball was senior Mason Johnson, who made the most of just 17 snaps on the field. The Lewisville defensive tackle totaled seven tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, as well as one pass break-up, one quarterback pressure, one sack and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

New management, new chamber members and more...see what's happening in the Allen business community

Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ALLEN, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates

McKinney has been identified as a city with one of the most resilient economies, according to a report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. McKinney landed in the 16th place.
MCKINNEY, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police urge awareness as catalytic converter thefts continue

The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.
FRISCO, TX

