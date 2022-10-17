Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Rotary Club of Frisco recognizes three police officers with 'Service Above Self' honors
Earlier in October, the Rotary Club of Frisco honored three Frisco police officers with “Service Above Self” awards. The three Frisco police officers who were recognized were Sgt. Radd Rotello, Officer Samantha Brown and Officer Chandler Haddock. This is Rotello’s second “Service Above Self” award.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
KTEN.com
Gunter residents question site of future high school
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: Tollway work prompts ramp closures, veterans day ceremony and more updates
The city of Frisco announced Tuesday that due to NTTA's Dallas North Tollway (DNT) Widening Project three ramps to and from the DNT are closed near the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway. The specific closures are listed below. It is estimated that these ramps will be closed for 12 to 18 months.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader business briefs: ribbon cuttings for dentistry, Tuff Shed, Assisted Living Locators
The Lewisville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Assisted Living Locators, a company that helps seniors find the right care advisors. The ribbon cutting was on Friday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. and the business is located at 551 N. Valley Pkwy Lewisville, TX 75067.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal business briefs: grand opening, ribbon cutting, library seeks local partners
Almost Home Taphouse celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Little Elm. The celebration started at noon and the taphouse was open serving craft beer and wine. There were also two food trucks on site — La Gran Empanada and American Gothic Pizza. The new business is open every day of the week except Monday.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting
The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
starlocalmedia.com
See what's planned for Trinity Pointe in Mesquite
As growth continues in Mesquite, so too does development along the city’s I-20 corridor, Trinity Pointe. With incoming residential, retail and business park developments, Trinity Pointe is expected to build more community in south Mesquite.
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco officials provide update on Wade Park during Town Hall meeting
Progress is in the works for development of Wade Park in Frisco, according to information shared during a Town Hall meeting Monday night. The unfinished site has been the center of litigation after development stalled on the land, which had originally been expected to bring a mixed-use experience to Frisco. The site now features a large hole in the ground that was originally created for a parking garage.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Lewisville's Mason Johnson
The Lewisville football team's defense has been among the area's best this season and that continued last week in a 42-14 victory over Plano. Leading the way on that side of the ball was senior Mason Johnson, who made the most of just 17 snaps on the field. The Lewisville defensive tackle totaled seven tackles, including four for a loss of yardage, as well as one pass break-up, one quarterback pressure, one sack and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown.
starlocalmedia.com
New management, new chamber members and more...see what's happening in the Allen business community
Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates
McKinney has been identified as a city with one of the most resilient economies, according to a report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina. McKinney landed in the 16th place.
Too Close For Comfort: North Dallas Residents Protest Proposed Lighted Pole Sign on Forest Lane
To say the intersection of North Central Expressway and Forest Lane has deteriorated is an understatement. The highway underpass continues to be a favored camp for Dallas’ burgeoning homeless population, though the city has fenced off and rock-filled much of the underpass. Reports of homeless interactions here fill the...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police urge awareness as catalytic converter thefts continue
The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.
Comments / 0