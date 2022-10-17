Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa
After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Tua Tagovailoa Has Terrifying Explanation Of His Concussion Experience
NFL fans watching the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 collectively held their breath as Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a hard hit. Today, Tagovailoa spoke to the media about his experience throughout that series of events. The Dolphins' quarterback told ...
Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion
The Miami quarterback suffered a concussion after a hard tackle against the Bengals, resulting in him being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Tua Tagovailoa reveals he doesn't remember being carted off the field after concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday he was unconscious after being thrown to the ground during a September 29 game and doesn't remember what happened to him immediately after his head struck the turf.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Idaho8.com
Chargers’ Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter
Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson will be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was benched during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He was out of position when Russell Wilson found Greg Dulcich wide open for a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.
Idaho8.com
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens and the veteran receiver says he still has plenty to offer. Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs last season for Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016.
Idaho8.com
Giants’ Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have been linked since being taken in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. Not only were they drafted together, they ended up being roommates in training camp and close friends. The two showed flashes in their first three seasons, but there were always questions about whether they would deliver on being first-round picks. They’re delivering this year, much like a lot of the Giants under Brian Daboll. Lawrence has a career-best four sacks and Jones has made key plays in a 5-1 start.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers didn’t practice for a second straight Wednesday because of an injured right thumb but said afterward that it’s feeling better. He hurt the thumb while getting hit before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.
Idaho8.com
Colts stalled offense gets jump start with no-huddle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For five weeks, the Indianapolis Colts kept looking for a way to get their stagnant offense moving. Last weekend, they finally got a jump start — from the no-huddle offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan relied on a flurry of quick, short throws to stay upright and the result was Indy’s most productive game of the season. But coach Frank Reich won’t say if the quick pace will become a staple of Indy’s weekly game plans even though they could use a boost when they visit AFC South-leading Tennessee on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola, ended up right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.
With Dak back, does this Cowboys team have any more excuses?
The Cowboys looked cooked after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1, yet they sit at 4-2 as he’s set to return. With their star QB back, does this team have any more excuses as to why they can’t challenge for an elusive Super Bowl this year?
Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out After Head Injury In Dolphins-Bengals Game
Tagovailoa was unconscious after suffering a head injury during a Sept. 29 game.
