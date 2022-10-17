ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Idaho8.com

Chargers’ Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter

Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson will be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was benched during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He was out of position when Russell Wilson found Greg Dulcich wide open for a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Idaho8.com

Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens and the veteran receiver says he still has plenty to offer. Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs last season for Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Giants’ Jones, Lawrence playing their best in 4th seasons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have been linked since being taken in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. Not only were they drafted together, they ended up being roommates in training camp and close friends. The two showed flashes in their first three seasons, but there were always questions about whether they would deliver on being first-round picks. They’re delivering this year, much like a lot of the Giants under Brian Daboll. Lawrence has a career-best four sacks and Jones has made key plays in a 5-1 start.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho8.com

Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers didn’t practice for a second straight Wednesday because of an injured right thumb but said afterward that it’s feeling better. He hurt the thumb while getting hit before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.
GREEN BAY, WI
Idaho8.com

Colts stalled offense gets jump start with no-huddle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For five weeks, the Indianapolis Colts kept looking for a way to get their stagnant offense moving. Last weekend, they finally got a jump start — from the no-huddle offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan relied on a flurry of quick, short throws to stay upright and the result was Indy’s most productive game of the season. But coach Frank Reich won’t say if the quick pace will become a staple of Indy’s weekly game plans even though they could use a boost when they visit AFC South-leading Tennessee on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Idaho8.com

After hot playoff start, Nola finally falters for Phillies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies were rolling along this postseason. The right-hander was given a big lead Wednesday against the Padres — and then he let them right back in the NL Championship Series. His older brother, San Diego catcher Austin Nola, ended up right in the middle of it, too. Austin’s RBI single off his brother drew the Padres to 4-3 in a five-run fifth inning and they went on to an 8-5 victory that tied the NLCS at a game apiece. Aaron Nola went 2-0 without allowing an earned run in 12 2/3 innings as Philadelphia swept the NL wild-card round against St. Louis and upset defending World Series champion Atlanta in the Division Series. But he took the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy