This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to continue operations under new ownership
Businessman and UTSA lecturer Jacob Dell will take over the 50-year-old business next month.
news4sanantonio.com
Small business helps East Side community in a big way
A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and News 4 San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events...
KSAT 12
Home sales are down as prices keep climbing in the San Antonio area making it harder for homebuyers
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market in San Antonio is showing signs of slowing down as real estate becomes less affordable amid rising inflation and interest rate hikes. Home sales are down and prices are up in the San Antonio area, according to the latest statistics from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.
KSAT 12
Old storage facility east of downtown San Antonio in heart of new Life Science Innovation District
SAN ANTONIO – The area just east of downtown San Antonio, where items ranging from produce to mink stoles were kept in cold storage, is now in the heart of what’s being called the Life Science Innovation District. The old Merchants Ice Storage Building is now the home...
KENS 5
'It's a mess': TxDOT is acting to make a dangerous San Antonio intersection safer, some residents say not enough has been done
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous intersection on the northwest side is causing concern. Wurzbach Parkway and Military Highway has been a problematic area for a while. In 2020, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began construction on an expansion and improvement project to address the growing traffic congestion. As...
San Antonio home sales in September continue to fall amid rising prices
San Antonio home buyers appear to be taking more time.
Historic Tobin Hill home closer to becoming bar after dodging demolition
The pair originally planned to convert the first floor into a bar.
San Antonio seems to agree that this is the most puro truck ever
His truck was level when it got towed, one Reddit user said.
Loop 1604 expanding to 10 lanes along portions of the north side
SAN ANTONIO — Flanked by Gov. Greg Abbott, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) gathered in San Antonio to mark the groundbreaking of Segment 2 of the highly anticipated Loop 1604 expansion project—which officials claim will reduce waiting time in traffic by up to 75%. The...
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
news4sanantonio.com
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
Bexar County could see overnight lows in the 40s tonight
Sweater weather is upon us.
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio College throws Clothesline Walk to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio College is hosting its 11th annual Clothesline Walk to Promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Students will march across campus with t-shirts displaying messages such as “Pain is not Love” and “Love should not Hurt,” pinned to a clothesline. The event is...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
