ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Small business helps East Side community in a big way

A community leader is helping educate, empower and grow small businesses on the city's East Side. Taan-TV, The African American Network Television, and News 4 San Antonio is spotlighting Nneka Cleaver, who created a small business hub local businesses can use. The hub offers workshops for business owners, and events...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot

A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy