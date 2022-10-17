SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO