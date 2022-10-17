Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2K to Mooresville Police Department
Academy Sports + Outdoors on Talbert Road partnered with the Mooresville Police Department to help with the upcoming Afternoon Out and other programs by providing the department a $2,000 donation. Afternoon Out, which is planned for Oct. 23, is designed to bring law enforcement and the community together for fun...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (5) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Fab-Con Machinery to bring HQ to Charlotte area
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — While many of the hulking former textile mills that remain in the Charlotte area have been turned into hip offices, luxury apartments and dining destinations, the region’s roots in that industry are still important to recruiting efforts. The latest confirmation came Tuesday morning, with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
WBTV
A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
WCNC
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
WBTV
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved
HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
WBTV
Pink Energy loan agreement for customer falsely doubled her income
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lawsuits and complaints against solar power company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, point to flaws and failures in the process of securing loans that left customers financially compromised. A WBTV Investigation now reveals one Pink Energy customer unknowingly had her income falsified and listed as double what she actually earns.
lakenormanpublications.com
East-West connections prominent for future Mooresville development
MOORESVILLE – East-West links on the south side of town were the primary direction of decisions for Mooresville commissioners at their Oct. 18 session. During the meeting, a $21.7 million funding package was finalized for the East-West Connector in the Langtree area, and preliminary steps were taken toward a new development-related link between N.C. 115 and U.S. 21.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s dispute with Mooresville involves permits, inventory, compliance
MOORESVILLE – Josh Graham and the town agree on one thing: The operation of his market – a longtime tradition on Mooresville’s west side – was never intended to be permanent in a field beside the Lowe’s YMCA off Morrison Plantation Parkway. Josh’s Farmers Market...
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Comments / 0