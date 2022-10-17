ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2K to Mooresville Police Department

Academy Sports + Outdoors on Talbert Road partnered with the Mooresville Police Department to help with the upcoming Afternoon Out and other programs by providing the department a $2,000 donation. Afternoon Out, which is planned for Oct. 23, is designed to bring law enforcement and the community together for fun...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fab-Con Machinery to bring HQ to Charlotte area

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — While many of the hulking former textile mills that remain in the Charlotte area have been turned into hip offices, luxury apartments and dining destinations, the region’s roots in that industry are still important to recruiting efforts. The latest confirmation came Tuesday morning, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

A new community ceramics center is opening soon at ClearWater Arts Center in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and ClearWater Arts Center & Studios will soon open the doors to a new fully-equipped community ceramics center. The new ClearWater Ceramics Center will feature a retail space, studios for local artists, a large, open classroom space for pottery wheels and work tables, as well as a glazing room, mixing room, and kiln room. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and preview the new facility. At the event there will be opportunities to share opinions and ideas for future ceramics classes and programs.
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot

Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved

HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pink Energy loan agreement for customer falsely doubled her income

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lawsuits and complaints against solar power company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, point to flaws and failures in the process of securing loans that left customers financially compromised. A WBTV Investigation now reveals one Pink Energy customer unknowingly had her income falsified and listed as double what she actually earns.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East-West connections prominent for future Mooresville development

MOORESVILLE – East-West links on the south side of town were the primary direction of decisions for Mooresville commissioners at their Oct. 18 session. During the meeting, a $21.7 million funding package was finalized for the East-West Connector in the Langtree area, and preliminary steps were taken toward a new development-related link between N.C. 115 and U.S. 21.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC

