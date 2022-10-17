ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WSET

39-year-old Floyd Co. woman died in Patrick Co. crash: VSP

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Floyd County woman died in a fatal car crash Tuesday. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The incident happened at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County, according to VSP.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Jody Ray Lyons

Jody Ray Lyons , age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and. Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Velma Francis Tabor Melton

Velma Francis Tabor Melton, 74, went home to rest with her eternal Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Born on July 4th, 1948, Velma was a devoted Christian who was born and raised in Pulaski County. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Kathleen Tabor and father, Samuel Gilbert Tabor; former spouse, Fredrick Lee Melton; as well as her sister, Doris Collins; brothers, Junior Martin, Alfred Martin, Gilbert Tabor, Harry Tabor, Billy Tabor, Bobby Tabor, Oakie Tabor, James Clyde Tabor, and Dannie Wayne Tabor; and grandson, Jordan Blake Melton.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash led VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. Troopers are still investigating.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: One dead after crash on VA-122 in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting all lanes of State Route 122 in the area of Flint Hill Road are closed due to a vehicle crash. Drivers should expect delays in this area of Franklin County and if possible seek a different...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Sammy David McNeely

Sammy David McNeely, age 55, of Barren Springs, VA passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born April 18, 1967 in Pulaski, VA, son of the late William Elijah McNeely and Kathleen Hawkins McNeely. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Marie Elizabeth McNeely; brothers, William Jackie McNeely, Jimmie Lee McNeely and his infant twin brother Ray, infant twin sisters.
BARREN SPRINGS, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Simpkins, Richard Lee

Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSET

Roanoke woman identified in Botetourt Road death: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
Franklin News Post

Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music's biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

