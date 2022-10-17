Read full article on original website
WSET
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Floyd County woman died in a fatal car crash Tuesday. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The incident happened at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County, according to VSP.
WDBJ7.com
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
whee.net
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Jody Ray Lyons
Jody Ray Lyons , age 52 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 14,2022 at his home. Born December 2, 1970 in Radford, he was the son of the Donald Ray Lyons and. Bobbie Havens Lyons. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Lyons and two sisters. He...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Velma Francis Tabor Melton
Velma Francis Tabor Melton, 74, went home to rest with her eternal Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Born on July 4th, 1948, Velma was a devoted Christian who was born and raised in Pulaski County. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Kathleen Tabor and father, Samuel Gilbert Tabor; former spouse, Fredrick Lee Melton; as well as her sister, Doris Collins; brothers, Junior Martin, Alfred Martin, Gilbert Tabor, Harry Tabor, Billy Tabor, Bobby Tabor, Oakie Tabor, James Clyde Tabor, and Dannie Wayne Tabor; and grandson, Jordan Blake Melton.
WDBJ7.com
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash led VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. Troopers are still investigating.
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
wfxrtv.com
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting all lanes of State Route 122 in the area of Flint Hill Road are closed due to a vehicle crash. Drivers should expect delays in this area of Franklin County and if possible seek a different...
WSLS
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:45 p.m.:. One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said two vehicles crashed at 3:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Booker T. Washington Highway. VSP said the crash is reported to...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Sammy David McNeely
Sammy David McNeely, age 55, of Barren Springs, VA passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born April 18, 1967 in Pulaski, VA, son of the late William Elijah McNeely and Kathleen Hawkins McNeely. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Marie Elizabeth McNeely; brothers, William Jackie McNeely, Jimmie Lee McNeely and his infant twin brother Ray, infant twin sisters.
WSLS
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
NRVNews
Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WSLS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
WSET
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to Botetourt Road for a report of a deceased female. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot. Detectives said they soon discovered that the...
Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
Franklin News Post
Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music's biggest acts of the past few years stopped Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees. Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
