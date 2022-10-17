Read full article on original website
WSLS
Spooky Sprint returns for another year of costumes, running in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to get ready to put on your favorite Halloween costumes and those running shoes for this year’s Spooky Sprint. The Spooky Sprint will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at Wasena Park at 9:30 a.m, and costumes are encouraged. Proceeds go to...
WSLS
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event
ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
WDBJ7.com
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
wfxrtv.com
Residents protest Evans Spring development project
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WSET
Summer Sunset Festival Series Finale Full of Music, Food, & Fun
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Bedford YMCA is hosting its final Summer Sunset Festival event on Friday, October 21. There will be music, a rock wall, a teepee, and fun for the whole family. Emily got to see how they're sending the series out in style!
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
WSLS
Afternoons turn warmer, mornings stay cold through the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The cold snap continues Thursday morning, as most of the area wakes up to frost and near/below freezing temperatures. One thing that’s different, however, is the lack of wind. As a storm system near the Great Lakes pulls north, the wind relaxes a bit throughout...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
