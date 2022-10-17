ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event

LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents protest Evans Spring development project

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Evans Spring residents say they’re coming together to try and protect the neighborhood from a proposed development project. The city of Roanoke plans to develop about 150 acres of land near I-581, the largest group of developable vacant land left in Roanoke. Nearby residents...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
ROANOKE, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Afternoons turn warmer, mornings stay cold through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold snap continues Thursday morning, as most of the area wakes up to frost and near/below freezing temperatures. One thing that’s different, however, is the lack of wind. As a storm system near the Great Lakes pulls north, the wind relaxes a bit throughout...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

