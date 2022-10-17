“Bent, but not broken”: Historic Fort Myers statue symbolizes community after Ian

As I passed by the famous “Rachel at the Well” on McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers recently, I wondered, “If this statue could speak, what would she say?”.

In the wake of Ian, the statue has been cracked, scuffed and bent.

But if Rachel could talk, I think she would tell us something like this:

“For 96 years, I stood tall. I stood proud.

Below me, horses and buggies became trucks and cars.

I looked over their drivers like an ever-present guard.

And now they look at me: cracked. Scuffed. Battered.

Ian came with its fierce winds and flooding waters.

In its trail, my surroundings are mangled and worn.

My city is ruined.

So, I look to the right for answers. For hope.

Just like the birds still sing their songs, I still stand.

They call me Rachel at the Well.

They call me the spirit of Fort Myers.

And maybe my condition says something about our condition.

It says we are bent, but we are not broken.”