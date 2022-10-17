Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Judge nixes probation in mistaken identity shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge on Wednesday refused to award probation to a man involved in a mistaken identity shooting. Christian McCallister, who Dothan police charged with murder, had pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of manslaughter in a plea agreement, and received 15 years. He then sought...
wtvy.com
Man who faced murder charge implicated in Marketplace scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb man facing manslaughter charges and previously jailed on Capital Murder charges is in trouble with the law again. Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators. “He agreed to sell a dump trailer for $8,000,”...
wdhn.com
Elba attorney set to enter guilty plea
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney has agreed to plead guilty after being accused of committing voter fraud in 2020. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has signed a plea agreement stating that no other voter fraud charges will be brought against her. She will plead guilty on November 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark.
wtvy.com
Former fire medic indicted on Fentanyl theft charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former fire medic has been indicted on charges that he stole and trafficked Fentanyl taken from the Dothan Fire Department. A Houston County Grand Jury, that recently reported its findings, determined the evidence facing Jesse Taylor is sufficient to take him to trial. Arrested in...
wtvy.com
Mental competency issues stall one-man crime wave trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man charged with numerous crimes related to a violent spree that includes murder charges won’t go to trial until at least 2023. Jeremy Jermaine Jones had been scheduled for trial this week but those proceedings, as others have been, were postponed amid questions of his mental competency.
wtvy.com
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home. According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused...
wtvy.com
Plea deal: Elba attorney will admit she lied when she registered to vote
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba, Alabama attorney Alyse Fowler has struck a deal with prosecutors and will plead guilty to charges that she illegally registered to vote. In exchange for the plea, no additional voter fraud charges will be pursued against her, according to court documents. Fowler is accused of...
wtvy.com
Cottonwood man charged with abusing dozens of dogs pleads guilty, ending long-running case
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The case facing a Cottonwood man once charged with nearly 100 counts of animal abuse and neglect is finally over. Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal. Having already served a prison sentence...
Greenville Advocate
Arrests Sept. 26 – Oct. 16, 2022
Curtis Lee Henderson, 54 – Resisting Arrest, Assault Second Degree, Menacing-Intimidation Only. Kenneth Earl Williams, 57 – Menacing- Intimidation Only, Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace, Resisting Arrest. Sept. 27. Henry Jerome Powell, 65 – Theft of Property Fourth Degree. Sept. 28. Douglas A Chavers, 30 – Drug Paraphernalia First...
Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
wdhn.com
Added security measures could be coming to Wiregrass Commons Mall after the weekend shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Commons Mall is looking at the need to increase its security after a weekend shooting, that could have had the potential of turning deadly. No one was injured in the shooting, but five shell casings were found by investigators. A patron who had...
wtvy.com
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny is frustrated by a mall shootout but claims it’s no different than what occurs elsewhere. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon. “We have...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
WALB 10
Death investigation in Bainbridge

wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job. SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”. SpectraCare...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
