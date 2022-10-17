Read full article on original website
First snow event of the season drops nearly 4 inches of snow in northern Indiana
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says the first snow of the season fell on Monday in parts of Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana during what was called a lake enhanced snow event. It caused an intense band of lake effect rain/snow to develop during the...
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Overnight showers turn into rain/snow mix
Temperatures will cool down into the mid to high 30s for South Bend and the rest of Michiana tonight. Cloudy and windy conditions tonight will turn into showers in the early AM with the possibility of snow being mixed in, resulting in the first snowfall of the season for South Bend. The possibility for snow increases as the day goes on with the best chance being Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. Mixed precipitation combined with higher wind gust values will contribute towards November-like conditions and obscured visibility overall. The rain/snow mix will move out early Wednesday morning, making way for clearer skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
Lane reductions on I-94 near U.S. 421 beginning October 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A section of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes near U.S. 421 beginning Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Both east- and westbound I-94 will be reduced to the east and west of U.S. 421. Crews will be working on this stretch...
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian. Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic. He called it a “war zone” and “total...
Federal funds could triple the impact of Michigan’s Weatherization Assistance Program
The new federal funds have been released and will be available to local weatherization operators on November first. Eligibility is based on household income and home condition. Michigan is getting more federal funding towards its Weatherization Assistance Program. The state Department of Health and Human Services said the money could...
Indiana Dinosaur Museum project may receive $2.7 million from the city of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The northwest side of South Bend will soon be home to one of the largest tourist attractions in the city complete with dinosaur bones, a chocolate factory, and year-round entertainment!. “I’m building a tourist attraction on the west side of town, and I think it’s going...
Corewell Health South hosts event focused on impacts of housing on health October 27
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland, will host a speaker series event focused on the connection between housing and health on October 27 at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center. The free event, "Health, Housing and Healing" will be held online and in person from...
Gas prices drop across Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
1 Person Died In A Two-Car Crash In St. Joseph County (St. Joseph County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a two-car crash on Wednesday that claimed a life. The crash happened On U.S. 131 Near Dickenson Road on October 19. The victim is yet to be identified by the police.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
