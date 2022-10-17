ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
abc57.com

Overnight showers turn into rain/snow mix

Temperatures will cool down into the mid to high 30s for South Bend and the rest of Michiana tonight. Cloudy and windy conditions tonight will turn into showers in the early AM with the possibility of snow being mixed in, resulting in the first snowfall of the season for South Bend. The possibility for snow increases as the day goes on with the best chance being Monday overnight into Tuesday morning. Mixed precipitation combined with higher wind gust values will contribute towards November-like conditions and obscured visibility overall. The rain/snow mix will move out early Wednesday morning, making way for clearer skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Lane reductions on I-94 near U.S. 421 beginning October 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A section of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes near U.S. 421 beginning Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Both east- and westbound I-94 will be reduced to the east and west of U.S. 421. Crews will be working on this stretch...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road to close to traffic this weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday, only westbound traffic will be allowed on the roadway between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. The closure will allow contractors to make necessary structure adjustments. Drivers should expect travel delays.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian. Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic. He called it a “war zone” and “total...
SOUTH BEND, IN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
MICHIGAN STATE

Community Policy