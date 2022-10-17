ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to end the COVID-19 state of emergency

By Megan Camponovo
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Lj1_0icmhCXu00

(KTXL) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that California will be ending the COVID-19 state of emergency in February 2023.

The governor’s office announced that the state is planning to end the COVID-19 State of Emergency on February 28, 2023, nearly three years after it was declared.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

According to the governor’s office, this date allows the state to be prepared to handle possible surges during the winter and it provides local governments time to make any necessary changes.

Administration officials said that California often sees surges in late fall and throughout the winter. This current fall and upcoming winter, officials will be keeping an eye on the data and trends to see if there are new challenges.

While the state of emergency is being phased out in the next couple of months, California will continue to enact the “SMARTER Plan,” a set of actions and tools to help mitigate COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

According to a news release that followed the conference call, the Newsom administration will work with the legislature to turn some of the emergency actions into law, such as legislation that would help nurses dispense COVID-19 therapeutics and ensure laboratory workers continue to process COVID-19 tests.

When will I get my inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives. The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said in the news release. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”

According to Newsom’s office, the state of emergency allowed California to have the lowest COVID-19 death rate among bigger states, save lives with the vaccination response and protect California’s economy by creating new jobs and businesses.

Administration officials emphasized in the call that residents of California should continue to be mindful of COVID-19, since the virus is still spreading throughout the community despite the state of emergency ending soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger

CORRECTION: The original version of this story misstated Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s endorsement. We regret the error. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara (D) is facing Republican challenger Robert Howell as he fights to keep his job Nov. 8. Lara, the son of immigrants, had been a state senator representing Long […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Repairs could halt CA rail service into December

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge caused waves that shifted the tracks […]
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy