Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled PM Truss
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. But within hours of Truss' appearance at the weekly Prime...
Liz Truss Already Looks Like a Dead Prime Minister Walking
Britain’s version of a parliamentary democracy, at present, looks risible. In Liz Truss, it has produced the most inane prime minister in its history.In just seven weeks the prime minister has lost all credibility. She staked her future—and the country’s—on an economic plan so ill-conceived that it was virtually dead on arrival. She mindlessly repeated a mantra that she would “deliver,” but is left with nothing to deliver. Most members of her Tory party believe she has doomed them to an election wipe-out. And in a damning editorial, The Economist said she had the shelf life of a head of...
BBC
Liz Truss exit sets off another Tory leadership race
Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister after 45 days in office marked by turmoil, triggering the second Tory leadership election in four months. Ms Truss said her successor would be elected by next week after a rebellion by Tory MPs forced her to quit. Boris Johnson is among MPs...
Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power
Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini” budget continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative back-benchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her "friend" Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.As Ms Truss failed to win back the support...
"An absolute disgrace": U.K. PM Liz Truss under fire from own party
The U.K.'s burgeoning political crisis took several unexpected turns on Wednesday as Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned and several senior Conservatives called on Prime Minister Liz Truss to step down after six disastrous weeks in office. What they're saying: "This whole affair is inexcusable. It is a pitiful reflection on...
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD
Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
Truss on brink following vote chaos and Braverman exit
Liz Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.Tory MPs are wondering how long the Prime Minister can go on following the chaotic events, but a Cabinet ally said “at the moment” Ms Truss will still lead the party into the next election.Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the Government is seeking to provide stability and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be given the time to set out his financial plans at the end of October.But a senior MP said Ms Truss...
BBC
I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives
More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
"Stability is very important": World leaders react to Truss' resignation
President Biden said Thursday that U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation announcement does not change the two countries' "enduring" relationship. Driving the news: "The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.
Sturgeon: General election a ‘democratic imperative’ after Truss resignation
Scotland’s First Minister has said a general election is a “democratic imperative” after Liz Truss announced her resignation with another prime minister to be in place within a week.The Prime Minister announced on Thursday she would be standing down after less than two months in office, with a successor to be appointed in a week-long contest.Following the Downing Street statement from Ms Truss, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “ordinary people” who would be hit worst by the “utter shambles” at Westminster.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who told the BBC last week he believed the Prime Minister could win the...
Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy
Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
Liz Truss’s history of U-turns as PM steps down after just 45 days in power
Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, who is resigning after just 45 days in the job, is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her comically short-lived premiership did not get off to the smoothest of starts and never recovered, beginning with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets and ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. Gone after just seven weeks at the helm, we look...
GBP/USD Amid UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Announcing Her Resignation
The British pound was indifferent to the news that Prime Minister Liz Truss will be stepping down from her position after just 45 days as head of state. Perhaps investors were more bothered by higher-than-expected inflation last month. But political upheaval and a possible election could further weigh on the pound.
U.K. summons Chinese diplomat over attack on protester at consulate
The British government has summoned a Chinese diplomat to answer questions about Sunday's violent attack on a pro-democracy Hong Kong protester on the Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester, a British foreign office minister said Tuesday. Driving the news: A "small group of men" came out of the building during Sunday's...
No 10 warns staff against ‘unacceptable’ briefings as Liz Truss aide ‘suspended’
A senior adviser to Liz Truss has been suspended as Downing Street ordered aides to stop “unacceptable” briefings against Tory MPs.Jason Stein, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team, according to reports.It comes after a Downing Street source described Tory MP Sajid Javid as “shit” to a newspaper as they dismissed suggestions Ms Truss had considered the former health secretary to be her replacement chancellor.The Prime Minister’s press secretary did not deny that Mr Stein had been suspended, saying: “I am not going to get into individual staffing...
