Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, who is resigning after just 45 days in the job, is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her comically short-lived premiership did not get off to the smoothest of starts and never recovered, beginning with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets and ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. Gone after just seven weeks at the helm, we look...

1 HOUR AGO