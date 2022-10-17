ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVM

Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Online charter school, the Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA), celebrated its 2022 Fall Community Day across the state. GCA students in the Columbus area met with their classmates, in person, at Oxbow Meadows. Students spent time learning about reptiles, exploring the wetlands and gaining a better understanding...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Trudy Jackson Hung Shares Family Memories, Recipes

Pumpkins with orange and yellow chrysanthemums provide a warm welcome at the home of Trudy and Steve Hung. After living in a variety of places, including Michigan and England, Trudy and her family moved back to the Opelika-Auburn area a few years ago. She is sharing memories of growing up in Opelika and of enjoying her aunt Elizabeth “Lib” Jackson Salter’s wonderful cooking.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Harris Co. School District to host hiring event next week

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill available positions, including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals. “We hope those interested will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
COLUMBUS, GA
Hilltop

One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
RINGGOLD, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation

On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
AMERICUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn Housing Authority bridges the gap with first responders at Operation CommUNITY event

On Monday afternoon the Auburn Housing Authority (AHA) held its first Operation CommUNITY outreach in the Ridgecrest community. The event gave area residents a chance to have fun while connecting with local first responders. The event featured free food, inflatables, a train, and informational resources for residents. Auburn police and fire fighters were both on hand to enjoy the afternoon with attendees.
AUBURN, AL
The Albany Herald

Shellman manufacturer to receive Grow Your Own Workforce grant

SHELLMAN -- Rep. Gerald Greene announced the $150,000 investment in work force training at Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman on Monday. Greene was instrumental in securing the grant, the first of its kind in the Georgia Grow Your Own Workforce program. GROWS was launched to encourage small businesses in the private sector to develop apprenticeship and training programs.
SHELLMAN, GA
WTVM

Early voting starts in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite

Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Volleyball PRO

Mobile, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Eufaula High School volleyball team will have a game with Faith Academy on October 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 10/19/22: Rules For Political Ads

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re all seeing a LOT of political ads on local television stations these days and that will continue, in even larger numbers, until election day on November 8th. One reason is: television works. It’s still by far the most effective medium for advertisers and especially...
