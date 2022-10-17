Read full article on original website
WTVM
Georgia Cyber Academy hold 2022 Fall Community Day at Oxbox Meadows
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Online charter school, the Georgia Cyber Academy (GCA), celebrated its 2022 Fall Community Day across the state. GCA students in the Columbus area met with their classmates, in person, at Oxbow Meadows. Students spent time learning about reptiles, exploring the wetlands and gaining a better understanding...
opelikaobserver.com
Trudy Jackson Hung Shares Family Memories, Recipes
Pumpkins with orange and yellow chrysanthemums provide a warm welcome at the home of Trudy and Steve Hung. After living in a variety of places, including Michigan and England, Trudy and her family moved back to the Opelika-Auburn area a few years ago. She is sharing memories of growing up in Opelika and of enjoying her aunt Elizabeth “Lib” Jackson Salter’s wonderful cooking.
WTVM
Harris Co. School District to host hiring event next week
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting an Employment Opportunity Open House to fill available positions, including substitute teachers, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals. “We hope those interested will plan to attend the Open House and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” shared...
WTVM
Greater Columbus Fair to begin Oct. 20
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Fair opens its doors at the Columbus Civic Center on Oct. 20. The fair begins at 5 p.m., and those coming within the first hour will get in and enjoy rides for free from Sunday through Thursday. Door close at 10 p.m. On...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WTVM
With Kindness and Compassion, Columbus Hospice Helps You Ride Life’s Waves
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice, visitwww.columbushospice.com. We are all in the same boat. Whether we’re the patient or the family member or the clinician,...
Americus Times-Recorder
Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
WTVM
Synovus to host free, contactless community shred day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus is hosting a free and contactless Community Shred Day this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradley Park branch, located at 1695 Whittlesey Road. The Chattahoochee Valley community is invited to...
WTVM
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
WTVM
Family of 2016 Columbus house party murder victim suing county
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While a Columbus family is waiting on the wheels of justice to turn for their loved one that was murdered six years ago, they are now taking legal action. The family wants a judge to help move the case along in Muscogee County -- an issue...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Housing Authority bridges the gap with first responders at Operation CommUNITY event
On Monday afternoon the Auburn Housing Authority (AHA) held its first Operation CommUNITY outreach in the Ridgecrest community. The event gave area residents a chance to have fun while connecting with local first responders. The event featured free food, inflatables, a train, and informational resources for residents. Auburn police and fire fighters were both on hand to enjoy the afternoon with attendees.
Shellman manufacturer to receive Grow Your Own Workforce grant
SHELLMAN -- Rep. Gerald Greene announced the $150,000 investment in work force training at Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman on Monday. Greene was instrumental in securing the grant, the first of its kind in the Georgia Grow Your Own Workforce program. GROWS was launched to encourage small businesses in the private sector to develop apprenticeship and training programs.
WTVM
Early voting starts in Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This isn’t the first year for early voting, voters we talked to say the early bird catches the worm by not having to wait in long lines. Early voting has started in Georgia. “I was only in the line for an hour today,” says one voter.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite
Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
Mobile, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
Tuskegee native, Baltimore pastor to Tuberville: ‘Criminals were the ones who enslaved the Black people’
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 10/19/22: Rules For Political Ads
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re all seeing a LOT of political ads on local television stations these days and that will continue, in even larger numbers, until election day on November 8th. One reason is: television works. It’s still by far the most effective medium for advertisers and especially...
CrimeStoppers offering $5k reward for identity of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered in the case of a murdered child in Opelika. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the little girl who has come to be known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe. Partial skeletal remains belonging to the little girl were […]
