Lee vs. McMullin Senate debate: Could tonight’s performance decide the election?

By Jordan Burrows
ABC4
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — While a poll shows most Utah voters have made up their minds on who they’re voting for in the U.S. Senate Race between Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and Independent candidate Evan McMullin , tonight’s debate could prove pivotal for those who haven’t yet decided.

The latest data from the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics shows a majority of voters have picked a side — Lee leads the polls with 41% of the vote to McMullin’s 37%. The remainder of the candidates on the ballot are polling at a combined 10%.

That leaves 12% of eligible Utah voters still undecided. It’s an amount that could swing an already close election either way. Hinckley’s data shows most of those undecided voters are moderate Republicans.

ABC4 will be carrying tonight’s Senate debate live on-air and online at 6 p.m. from Utah Valley University.

TONIGHT: Lee and McMullin face off in Senate debate

“The secret is to really throw out the bombs without any of it coming back on you and I think we are going to see that tonight,” said Hinckley Institute of Politics Director Jason Perry .

It’s one of the last times Lee and McMullin have to fight for a vote — an hour-long debate where there is sure to be some fiery conversation.

“This is going to be one of those debates where you are going to see the gloves come off a little bit,” said Perry.

There has been a large number of outside interest groups getting involved in this race. Perry said Lee and McMullin both need to resonate with voters in the debate. He added their political ads have thrown jabs at one another.

“I think tonight we will probably get a question, at least one, about the civility of this campaign,” said Perry.

Utah emerges as wildcard in battle for the Senate

Lee supports a limited government and is running on issues including national security, the 2nd amendment, and energy independence. Mcmullin supports strengthening the country’s democracy. He is running on issues including less government spending, affordable healthcare, and better water conservation practices. Perry told ABC4 Lee is currently ahead by four percentage points, but this debate could change the polling data with only three weeks before Election Day.

“They really need to get that middle base from the state of Utah, not to just support them but to show up and vote as well,” said Perry. “That is absolutely critical and I think it is going to require a few punches going out.”

