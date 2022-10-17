Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa
After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating.
ESPN
'Laser focused' Tua Tagovailoa impresses HC Mike McDaniel
MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't remember being carted off the field after big hit: 'I was unconscious'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday that he was unconscious at some point after he exited Week 4 with a scary head injury. Tagovailoa was carted off the field following a big tackle by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou before being taken to a local hospital. He flew home with the team that night but missed the next two games with a concussion.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
ESPN
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says he lost consciousness after being hit
MIAMI -- Speaking Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he remembers most of that night but lost consciousness after a hit that sent him to a hospital. He was concussed in Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
WPTV
Former Jets, Gators running back La'Mical Perine signed to Dolphins' practice squad
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A former Orange Bowl MVP is returning to Hard Rock Stadium – this time with the Miami Dolphins. Former Florida and New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Perine spent the last two...
numberfire.com
Dolphins optimistic Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will play in Week 7
The Dolphins are "optimistic" wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be available for Week 7's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike McDaniel. Waddle is not expected to do much in practice to open the week on Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he will be available to face the Steelers. Waddle had been playing through a groin injury, but now it appears his shoulder is the concern. Waddle caught 6 of 10 targets in Week 6's loss for 129 yards and 1 fumble. His status will need to be monitored throughout the week.
