Washington, DC

Idaho8.com

Commanders’ QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have put quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve with a finger injury. Wentz will miss at least the next four games. That stretch includes games at his first two NFL teams, Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his right, throwing hand. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington against the Green Bay Packers Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Judge, slumping Yankees on the brink after getting blanked

NEW YORK (AP) — Back home for a must-win game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees generated more boos than base hits. One more punchless performance and their season is over. Handcuffed again by Cristian Javier and Houston’s stingy pitching staff, the power-packed Yankees went down meekly Saturday on three harmless hits in a 5-0 defeat that left them on the brink of a four-game sweep by the Astros in the AL Championship Series. New York must find a way to bust out of its playoff slump Sunday night in Game 4 and beyond, or it will be 13 years and counting without a World Series appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

