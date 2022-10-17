ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar, PA

Felony charge filed after state police find weapon

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Lamar, Pa. — State Police discovered a handgun and two magazines with .40 caliber ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lamar Township.

Trooper Hunter Hall found the weapon in a backpack on the backseat of the stopped vehicle on Oct. 6, police said. Driver Raul Enrique Guido Jimenez of Connecticut reportedly told police he wasn't a U.S. citizen, but was in the country "on passport."

Jimenez allegedly admitted he had purchased the gun from a man whose name he didn't know, and he didn't have a license for it.

Two men legally bought the weapon, then sold it to Jimenez in Indiana for $970, he explained to the trooper. The two magazines and firearm were in separate bags because Jimenez though he wouldn't get in trouble that way, according to the affidavit.

Police stopped Jimenez after watching him drive in the passing lane for several miles, Hall said. He also allegedly traveled too close to a tractor trailer and sped, according to the affidavit.

Hall initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 178 in Lamar Township.

Jimenez appeared nervous when talking to police and was unable to give police the full names of his four passengers. Jimenez admitted he had a weapon when asked by Hall, according to the affidavit.

Jimenez allegedly told Hall the weapon was tucked inside the driver’s side door. Instead, police found it inside a bag on the backseat.

Jimenez told investigators his wife put the gun into the bag and put it on the backseat because she was scared, Hall said. Two fully loaded .40 magazines were discovered inside a fanny pack on the backseat floor.

Jimenez is facing charges of third-degree felony firearms not be carried without a license, following too closely, and driving in the right lane. Jimenez is being held at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13 with Judge John Maggs in Clinton County.

