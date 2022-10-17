Read full article on original website
Duke Energy helps revamp local parks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several parks in the Wabash valley will see improvements thanks to financial support from Duke Energy. The company is donating 40 thousand dollars to the Vermillion and Vigo County Parks Departments. In Vigo County, the funding will be used to remove invasive species at the Bicentennial Park in West Terre Haute. The goal is to give visitors a better view of the wetlands.
Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon!. It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he...
Fire officials stress safety amid dry, windy conditions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Around 3:30 a.m. EDT the National Weather Service released a special weather statement for central Indiana stating several counties are under a hazardous weather outlook for this afternoon and early evening. With a combination of winds, low humidity, and dry grounds, there are increased conditions for a chance of fire.
ISU 2022 Homecoming is Here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a big weekend in Terre Haute as Indiana State University celebrates homecoming. The festivities kick off tomorrow morning with the blue and white parade. It starts at 9 a.m. at 9th and Cherry. Open houses will follow at the various colleges on campus, and a tailgating event at Memorial Stadium will lead up to the football game.
ISU announces March On! Award recipients
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser. In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the...
I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.
UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosts safe Halloween event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —As Halloween creeps closer, local community members have started hosting fun and safe ways for children to trick or treat. The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department hosted its fourth annual trunk or treat event at Deming Park. Trunk or treats are a safe and less spooky alternative which give families the opportunity to enjoy Halloween festivities with trusted community members.
Charities need clothing donations ahead of Winter
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over in West Terre Haute, Helping Hands offers discounted clothing to the community. As of Wednesday, only 5 girls’ coats are available in the store and none for boys. Board Member, Shirley Herrington, said the store needs men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing....
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
THPD investigates report of shots fired near ISU campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police Department officers were notified of possible shots being fired near the area of 3rd and Poplar streets around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported what they believed were multiple gunshots fired and observed...
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday night.
1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.
Highlighting the Special Olympics at Swope
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An artist is inspiring others with his amazing works of art that help tell the story of Indiana native and baseball legend Carl Erskine. Johnson Simon, who has cerebral palsy, was commissioned by Special Olympics Indiana to illustrate children’s books about Erskine. The...
