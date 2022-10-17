Read full article on original website
Related
Elections office ensures all votes will be properly counted after leaving mayoral race off 35 ballots
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — 35 ballots caused quite the stir for the Midland County Elections Office. "35 ballots in part of 110, it's the part that had the MISD 6 race on it, it did not have the mayor's race so we immediately contacted those 35 voters," said Carolyn Graves the Election Administrator.
midlandtxedc.com
Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2
The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
Man on the run near Howard County, wrecks stolen vehicle to run from law enforcement
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the Colorado City Record in a Facebook post, a man was stopped in Howard County driving a stolen vehicle but has not been apprehended. On October 18, this man was stopped in Howard County, but wrecked the vehicle and ran from law enforcement during a chase. This man […]
cbs7.com
MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
cbs7.com
Midland Police Officer returned to full-duty status after being arrested for assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Officer Xzavier Martinez has been returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for the assault of a male family member in Tarrant County. Xzavier Martinez was arrested in early October in Tarrant county on an assault family violence charge involving an...
cdrecycler.com
Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project
The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten
MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MISD board meeting highlights data on intersession success
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD board of trustees met Monday to discuss how staff and teachers are going above and beyond getting kids back on track and school ready. One of the agenda items highlighted data that showed students who attended intersession programs are up to speed and meeting grade level expectations.
cbs7.com
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
‘Not normal behavior’: Midland Good Samaritan urges caution after bizarre roadside encounter near I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware. Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew […]
cbs7.com
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list
Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America. For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.
Permian High freshman arrested for text message threat
ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, a freshman at Permian High School was arrested for text message threats made to two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to school Monday. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet.
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0