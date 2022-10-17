ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

midlandtxedc.com

Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2

The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY FEEDBACK IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD board of trustees has started the process of searching for a new Superintendent for the district. The board has requested the community provide feedback on this search by asking students, parents, staff, and community members about what they seek in a new district leader.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
MIDLAND, TX
cdrecycler.com

Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project

The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Beloved Midland PD K9 officer passes away, but won't be forgotten

MIDLAND, Texas — They say dogs are man's best friend… but this dog, however, was the city's best friend. "When we saw Jango, we couldn't really tell what kind of dog he was initially," Midland Police Sergeant Jake Owens said. "He kind of had this crazy look in his eye. He was unlike all the rest of the dogs from the pool that we had. [He] picked one guy out there was wearing a bite suit and he just stared at him and just started drooling and I was like this dog's either crazy or he's gonna be pretty awesome."
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer returns to duty following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD board meeting highlights data on intersession success

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD board of trustees met Monday to discuss how staff and teachers are going above and beyond getting kids back on track and school ready. One of the agenda items highlighted data that showed students who attended intersession programs are up to speed and meeting grade level expectations.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, officers from the Midland Police Department are working an accident on W. Illinois Ave. Eastbound lanes are closed between blocks 2800 to 3200. Westbound lanes are being redirected onto Powell St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
MIDLAND, TX
