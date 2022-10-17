Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Related
San Francisco hits 90 degrees, tying with same-day record
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday
It hit 90 degrees in San Francisco on Wednesday, tying the old record set in 1913.
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
San Jose to fine gun owners up to $1K for breaking new law
The San Jose City Council is moving forward with hefty fines for gun owners who break a new and strict firearm law, the first of its kind in the U.S.
daytrippen.com
15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas
Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
hoodline.com
A covered, outdoor roller rink with live DJs called ‘San FranDisco’ has opened at Civic Center
Things are really rolling with the roller skating community in San Francisco these days. The new roller skating mural on the asphalt of Golden Gate Park’s Skatin’ Place opened in mid-June — a project that happened in large part thanks to the effort of Church of 8 Wheels founder David Miles. And now he’s gone the extra mile again to create a new public roller skating rink, as NBC Bay Area reports a new outdoor roller rink called San FranDisco opened Saturday at Fulton Plaza, outside City Hall at Civic Center.
hoodline.com
Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
sftravel.com
Free Outdoor Performances in San Francisco You Can't Miss
Year-round, San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area provide residents and tourists alike with temperate weather, which means that it's almost always comfortable to do things outside! Just be sure to bring layers so you can stay comfortable all day and night. Not only is San Francisco blessed with delightful...
Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach experiencing massive power outage
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said an outage is currently affecting power to 5,245 customers along the peninsula of Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. The outages were first reported at 1:54 p.m. and power is estimated to return at 5:15 p.m. The cause is still under investigation. The post Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach experiencing massive power outage appeared first on KION546.
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
Why San Jose air is worse than other cities
Air quality in the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area—and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
48hills.org
Matt Dorsey’s Treasure Island problem
Incumbent San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey has a big challenge as he faces voters for election to his new position this November. He entered this race as a relative unknown on Treasure Island, and he likewise lacks knowledge about its history and problems. TI doesn’t have the same drug and safety issues that much of the rest of District 6 does. (The district also includes SoMa, Mission Bay, East Cut.) Instead, it has its own peculiar issues as a new residential development being built on a dilapidated and infrastructure-challenged former military base that started as a redevelopment project before the state eliminated redevelopment agencies and their tax increment financing.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Drive-by pellet gun shooting at San Jose school leaves parents on edge
Police say multiple students and a faculty member were among those struck with pellets likely shot using a paintball gun. While many parents said while they're relieved no one was seriously hurt, the incident has hit too close to home with the rise in school shootings across America.
verticalmag.com
A recap of Joby Aviation’s 2022 field trip
Watch Lilium’s full transition from hover to wing-borne flight. California-based Joby Aviation invited more than 100 guests to its Marina, California, facility on Oct. 13, 2022, for the company’s inaugural “field trip.” This event included a tour of Joby’s piloted eVTOL aircraft manufacturing line, an early look at what future skyports might look like, and a chance to pilot a virtual Joby aircraft in the company’s flight simulator. Additionally, the Joby executive team hosted a Q&A panel to discuss eVTOL industry issues.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Government Technology
COVID Booster Uptake ‘Slow and Sluggish’ in Bay Area
(TNS) - Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. "What we've seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters," Dr. Sara Cody, the...
'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
Comments / 0