ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Schizophrenia and intelligence

Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Certain Nonmotor Symptoms Predict Anxiety In Parkinson’s

REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and autonomic dysfunction (dysautonomia), two types of nonmotor Parkinson’s disease symptoms, were significant predictors of anxiety in Parkinson’s patients over a three-year study. More than half (57%) of patients in in the study met the clinical criteria for anxiety at some point, underscoring...
Health Digest

Psychiatry Professor Explains How Mental Health Can Impact Your Immune System

Both our mental health and our physical health go hand in hand. Demonstrating this relationship, health experts state that certain mental health disorders may place one at an increased risk for various health conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and more (via WebMD). In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Michael Irwin, Cousins Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA Semel Institute, explains how our mental health can also affect the health of our immune system, and vice versa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy