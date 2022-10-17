Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Psychedelics For Alzheimer's And Stress-Induced Disorders Under Study At Columbia University
Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has agreed with Columbia University to an extension of the psychedelics biotech company's option to license certain treatments currently under development, including Alzheimer’s disease and stress-induced anxiety. The compounds being assessed in Columbia’s study, of which the first steps have shown positive results, are two...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Certain Nonmotor Symptoms Predict Anxiety In Parkinson’s
REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and autonomic dysfunction (dysautonomia), two types of nonmotor Parkinson’s disease symptoms, were significant predictors of anxiety in Parkinson’s patients over a three-year study. More than half (57%) of patients in in the study met the clinical criteria for anxiety at some point, underscoring...
The Most Affordable College in Your State
The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public...
Psychiatry Professor Explains How Mental Health Can Impact Your Immune System
Both our mental health and our physical health go hand in hand. Demonstrating this relationship, health experts state that certain mental health disorders may place one at an increased risk for various health conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and more (via WebMD). In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Michael Irwin, Cousins Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA Semel Institute, explains how our mental health can also affect the health of our immune system, and vice versa.
neurologylive.com
Insufficient Sleep and Insomnia Displays a Relation to Neurocognitive Difficulties in Early Adolescents
In a propensity score matched, longitudinal, observational cohort study, findings showed that there was an association between insomnia and neurocognitive function in children. Recently, findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, including more than 8300 children aged 9 to 10 years, showed an association in the duration of...
Comments / 0