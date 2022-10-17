ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Three reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks will win the NBA title...and three why they won't

For the first time since 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks coaches and players had a full offseason and training camp to rest, recover, implement new wrinkles on offense and defense and just generally prepare for what they hope is another long march to the NBA Finals. And, they return a roster full of veterans well versed in carrying championship expectations.
FOX Sports

Bogdanovic shines in Detroit debut, helps Pistons beat Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 on Wednesday night. Orlando's Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive NBA debut. Cade Cunningham,...
