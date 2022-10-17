Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
Lawsuit filed against Fairfield police officer who slammed woman to the ground
A woman who was thrown to the ground by an officer after police were called for help has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairfield and over 50 officers on the Fairfield Police Department force.
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
1 adult, 2 minors arrested after allegedly robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police were called to a 7-Eleven after reports of a group of teenagers robbing the store Tuesday evening. The store was robbed just after 6 p.m. and one of the teenagers allegedly shot a gun multiple times during the robbery, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
‘Suspect’ dead after shooting involving Sacramento County deputy
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street. A ‘suspect’ has been […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty
Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.
Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city. According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
mymotherlode.com
Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide
Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death
A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a person was stabbed near Sacramento State student housing. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to Folsom Boulevard and 65th Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed. The person...
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
nypressnews.com
Police: Suspected Stockton serial killer was
Police in Stockton, California, have arrested a man they believe is responsible for the recent serial killings of six people. Danya Bacchus reports.
CBS News
Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate
ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate. The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.
Sacramento police detain woman barricaded in home after alleged Oak Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department brought a woman into custody after a reported shooting in Oak Park. They had been trying to arrest the shooting suspect for roughly 6 hours. The incident started around 4:00 p.m. Police responded to the reported shooting at a home along the 3900...
