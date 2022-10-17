ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
AUBURN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

‘Suspect’ dead after shooting involving Sacramento County deputy

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the police activity and the reason for the street closures, which are in downtown Sacramento. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an officer involved shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street. A ‘suspect’ has been […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty

Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Tulsa teen homicide suspect arrested in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment complex was arrested in Elk Grove. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest three times, later identified as 18-year-old Fedro Givens.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate person illegally making, selling guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it recently learned information about someone who was illegally making and distributing guns in the city.  According to police, they learned, through evidence, that the person was selling guns, including ones they made, along with suppressors. Once they learned what was going on, police turned the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento officials announce 'significant seizure' in rainbow fentanyl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento law enforcement officials announced Monday their "first significant rainbow fentanyl fake M30 pill seizure" in the area. Rainbow fentanyl is brightly colored and resembles candies, which both federal officials and agencies in the Northern California area have often warned of the risk it could pose to youth because of its appearance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide

Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death

A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a person was stabbed near Sacramento State student housing. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to Folsom Boulevard and 65th Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed. The person...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.  Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Video: Roseville apartment hit by suspected porch pirate

ROSEVILLE - Police in Roseville are asking the public to help them identify a suspected porch pirate. The thief struck an apartment in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek, according to police. The suspect had been following an Amazon truck and pulled into a parking spot right after the package was delivered.
ROSEVILLE, CA

